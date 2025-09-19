South Africa's Power System Shows Stability with Reduced Outages and Improved Energy Availability

Eskom reports positive developments in South Africa's power system, with energy availability at 71% and unplanned outages at an eight-year low. The utility highlights improvements in plant performance, reduced diesel usage, and 126 consecutive days without load shedding, signaling progress in stabilizing the national power supply.

On Friday, South Africa 's power utility, Eskom , announced that the country's power system is currently stable, showcasing significant improvements in energy availability and a reduction in unplanned outages. The state-owned utility presented positive developments, indicating a positive trajectory for the nation's energy supply. Month-to-date, the energy availability factor (EAF) has consistently hovered between 70% and 74%, settling at an average of 71.1%.

This represents a notable achievement in maintaining a stable power supply. The positive trend in energy availability is a direct result of enhanced plant performance and strategic maintenance initiatives, bolstering the overall stability of the power grid. Furthermore, Eskom highlighted the decreasing reliance on emergency measures, reflected in the reduced utilization of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), and the consistent adherence to planned maintenance schedules, which are crucial for the long-term reliability of the power infrastructure. The consistent progress in addressing power supply challenges, which reflects in the stable operation of the grid and a reliable supply of electricity to consumers across South Africa. This development provides a foundation for sustainable economic growth, fostering investor confidence, and improving the quality of life for South Africans, all of which depend on access to a dependable power supply. These developments are instrumental in ensuring economic stability and supporting the country's development goals, setting a positive tone for the future. \Unplanned outages are at an eight-year low, a significant achievement that signifies a boost in the efficiency and dependability of Eskom's power plants. Unplanned outages fell below 6GW on September 14, 2025, a notable decrease from 5.6GW year-on-year. For the week spanning September 12-18, unplanned outages averaged 7.5GW, which is substantially lower than the 13.1GW recorded during the same week last year. Planned maintenance averaged 5.2GW during this period, perfectly in line with Eskom's summer maintenance strategy. Another positive indicator of Eskom’s improved operational performance is the current 126-day streak without load shedding, showcasing the strides made in stabilizing the power supply. Eskom noted that demand has been met “over 97% of the time” in the current financial year. Eskom’s summer outlook anticipates no load shedding due to the structural improvements in plant performance. This positive trajectory emphasizes Eskom's commitment to improving the efficiency and reliability of its power generation infrastructure, which is crucial for meeting the country's energy demands. The improvements in plant performance and strategic maintenance strategies are key factors in enhancing power availability. These measures are essential in addressing the challenges facing the nation's energy sector and ensuring sustainable progress. The ongoing improvements in Eskom’s performance provide a positive framework for the future. \Several key metrics illustrate the progress achieved. The year-to-date EAF currently stands at 62.2% excluding Kusile unit 6, which is slightly lower than the 63.4% recorded during the same period last year. Kusile unit 6 has contributed 720MW since March 23 but is yet to commence commercial operation; Eskom anticipates reaching that milestone by September 30. Diesel usage continues to trend downward week by week, a positive indicator of cost management. Eskom spent R9-million last week for 1.4GWh from open-cycle gas turbines, reflecting a 0.25% load factor. Nevertheless, from April 1 to September 18 on a year-to-date basis, OCGT output increased to just over 1TWh at a cost of R5.9-billion, surpassing last year’s 715.7GWh. The year-to-date OCGT load factor is 7.15%, up from 5.11% a year earlier. Eskom stated that diesel expenditure remains under budget for the current financial year. Key performance metrics from April 1 to September 18 indicate the unplanned capability loss factor (UCLF) at 26.1%, an improvement of around 0.5 percentage points week-on-week but 0.6 points higher than the 25.47% recorded a year ago. Planned maintenance has averaged 5.2GW, or 11.2% of capacity, which is 0.6 points higher year-on-year. The reduction in outages, along with effective maintenance strategies and improving plant performance, indicates the progress being made by Eskom to stabilize and ensure a sustainable power supply for the nation. These achievements are vital in supporting the country's economic growth and improving the quality of life for its citizens





