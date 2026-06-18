South Africa's Political Reshuffle, Immigration Crackdown, and Crime Developments

This comprehensive news update covers the Democratic Alliance's Cabinet reshuffle in South Africa's Government of National Unity, the launch of a priority court to fast-track deportations of nearly 1,900 Malawians, and fresh revelations in a major cocaine theft case. It also addresses the deportation of fraud suspect Peet Viljoen and the government's response to xenophobia concerns after WHO criticism.

South Africa's political landscape saw significant shifts as the Democratic Alliance (DA) executed a Cabinet reshuffle within the Government of National Unity (GNU). Party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis announced that Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has been demoted to deputy minister.

This change is part of a broader strategy to sharpen the party's impact in national governance and deliver on the mandate of its 3.5 million voters. Hill-Lewis communicated these adjustments directly to President Ramaphosa, detailing several changes to the DA's representation in the national executive. The move underscores the dynamic nature of coalition politics in South Africa and reflects ongoing efforts to optimize governmental effectiveness amid complex power-sharing arrangements.

Immigration enforcement has intensified with the establishment of a new priority court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Durban, designed to fast-track deportation proceedings. The court targets nearly 1,900 Malawian nationals found in violation of immigration laws. The Department of Home Affairs, working with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, launched this specialized court to address backlogs and expedite cases. Home Affairs spokesperson Thulani Mavuso confirmed that 1,876 individuals lacked valid documentation, and 676 have already returned to Malawi through voluntary repatriation.

This initiative highlights South Africa's stringent approach to undocumented migrants and its commitment to enforcing immigration regulations, even as it faces international scrutiny over xenophobic sentiments. Multiple high-profile legal and international incidents unfolded. Peet Viljoen, previously in the United States, was deported after approximately 100 days in detention. Upon arrival in South Africa, authorities executed a warrant related to fraud, theft, and corruption allegations dating to 2010.

Separately, Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa, a suspended Hawks commander in KZN, testified before the Madlanga Commission about the theft of 541kg of cocaine worth R200 million from a Port Shepstone office in 2021. Nyuswa suggested the crime scene may have been staged, adding intrigue to the case. In diplomatic efforts, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola clarified that recent killings, criticized as xenophobic, are tied to organized crime rather than xenophobia, following a teleconference with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Lamola assured that perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Collectively, these developments illustrate a nation grappling with governance reforms, immigration challenges, and serious crime, while navigating international perceptions. The DA's reshuffle signals internal realignment, the priority court demonstrates a crackdown on undocumented residents, and the ongoing commission hearings reveal institutional vulnerabilities within law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the government's diplomatic outreach aims to mitigate reputational damage linked to xenophobia claims. These intersecting narratives paint a picture of a country at a critical juncture, balancing domestic pressures with global responsibilities





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DA Reshuffle Priority Court Deportation Malawian Migrants Cocaine Theft Hawks Madlanga Commission Xenophobia WHO Lamola

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidency pushes back against WHO over xenophobia claims in South AfricaThe Presidency of South Africa responds to WHO Director-General's claims about xenophobic violence, stating that reports of deaths of Ethiopian nationals are incorrect while acknowledging tragic loss of life.

Read more »

South Africa Marks 50 Years Since Soweto Uprising, President Calls for Youth Policy ResetPresident Cyril Ramaphosa led the 50th‑anniversary Youth Day events, reaffirming government commitment to tackle unemployment, poverty and inequality among South Africa's young people and unveiling new apprenticeship and digital‑skills initiatives.

Read more »

South Africa's DA Proposes Cabinet Reshuffle Within Unity GovernmentSouth Africa's Democratic Alliance has proposed changes to several cabinet positions within the government of national unity. The party has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint current agriculture minister John Steenhuisen as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, while other reshuffles involve Alexandra Abrahams, Willie Aucamp, and David Maynier. The proposed moves are part of an internal evaluation of where the DA can have the greatest impact. This comes as South Africa navigates a new political reality after the 2024 election resulted in a unity government, ending decades of ANC dominance.

Read more »

GSMA tells Africa to copy South Africa on devicesScrapping the 9% smartphone excise duty triggered an immediate jump in entry-level sales, the GSMA says in a new report.

Read more »