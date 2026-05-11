South Africa's Political Landscape Shifts: Constitutional Court Orders Impeachment Inquiry Against President Cyril Ramaphosa, with ANC and Supporters of Government Unity Advocating for His Participation Amid Stability Concerns

On May 11, 2026, South Africa's political landscape shifted with the Constitutional Court's decision to set aside parliament's 2022 decision to block the Section 89 independent panel report, ordering a formal impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The ruling revives the Phala Phala scandal, questioning whether he violated the constitution or his oath of office. ANC and supporters of the government of national unity argued for his participation in the inquiry, emphasizing the need to maintain national stability.

May 11, 2026 at 0:00 pmShare current article via TwitterThe ANC and supporters of the government of national unity argued President Cyril Ramaphosa should be allowed to face the inquiry while maintaining national stability.

Photo: SANDILE NDLOVUThe political landscape in South Africa shifted on Friday after the Constitutional Court set aside parliament’s 2022 decision to block the Section 89 independent panel report, effectively ordering a formal impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa must proceed. The ruling revives the Phala Phala scandal centred on the 2020 theft of foreign currency from the president’s farm and questions on whether he violated the constitution or his oath of office.

While opposition parties, including the EFF, have intensified calls for his immediate resignation, the ANC and supporters of the government of national unity (GNU) argued the president should be allowed to face the inquiry while maintaining national stability. Would you like to comment on this article





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Political Landscape ANC Supporters Of GNU Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Inquiry Phala Phala Scandal Constitutional Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Constitutional Court judgment on Phala Phala matter raises concerns on selective enforcement of regulationsThe Constitutional Court judgment on the Phala Phala matter highlights the issues of selective enforcement of regulations and lack of transparency and accountability in South African governance.

Read more »

Constitutional Court Mandates Impeachment Inquiry into President Cyril RamaphosaA landmark ruling by South Africa's Constitutional Court has ordered the establishment of an impeachment committee to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa, reviving the controversial Section 89 panel report and challenging the stability of the Government of National Unity.

Read more »

Constitutional Court Ruling on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Impeachment InquiryThe Constitutional Court ruled in favor of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Accountability for Transparency and Multi-party Democracy (ATM) in their case against Parliament for not adopting the Section 89 panel report, which could have led to an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Limpopo game farm heist. The court ordered that the panel report must go to an impeachment committee.

Read more »

South Africa's Estates & Gated Communities Warned of Parallel Court Cases Against Community Schemes Ombud ServiceA recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment has clarified that parties to disputes in estates, sectional title schemes and other gated communities can still approach the High Court directly, offering an alternative dispute resolution mechanism to the CSOS.

Read more »