South Africa's Parole System Fails to Trace Nearly 28,000 Violent Absconders, Including Murderers and Rapists

A report reveals systemic collapse in South Africa's parole supervision under Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, with nearly 28,000 violent offenders unaccounted for, many from decades-old cases, and recidivism rates nearing 70%.

The Department of Correctional Services, under national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, presides over a parole system that has lost track of nearly 28,000 absconders. These include individuals convicted of serious and violent crimes such as murder, rape, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The inability to locate these parolees is attributed to systemic failures, including broken supervision mechanisms, ineffective tracing systems, and a lack of coordination with the South African Police Service. More than half of the untraceable cases involve so-called 'archived absconders'-offenders released on parole between 1991 and 2004 whose files have been dormant for decades, categorized as 'non-active' and never pursued. This means many violent criminals from that era remain at large, free to reoffend without consequence.

Internal sources within the parole monitoring system have raised alarms about the dire situation, noting a recidivism rate among parolees of approximately 70%. They assert that Commissioner Thobakgale should be fully aware of the crisis, as daily close-up and lock-up reports detailing active parolees versus absconders are compiled regionally and sent to national headquarters. Geographically, Gauteng province has the highest number of absconders at 9,355, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 7,073 and the Western Cape with 6,429.

Specific high-risk areas in KwaZulu-Natal, such as Inanda, historically labeled the country's murder and rape capital, along with KwaMashu and Ntuzuma, contain large numbers of untraced parolees. Monitors claim these areas are often too violent to enter, resulting in zero supervision for over a year in some locations. The department currently manages 44,857 active parolees with only 968 parole monitors, yielding an average caseload of about 46 parolees per monitor.

Insiders deny the department's official claim of an 'active, collaborative, and results-driven tracking and tracing capability,' stating that specialized tracing units were phased out years ago. Consequently, rearrests of absconders are exceedingly rare. A notorious example of the consequences is the 2020 case in the Western Cape where Moyhdian Pangkarker, a parolee who had previously absconded, kidnapped, raped, and murdered eight-year-old . Pangkarker had originally been sentenced in 2008 for kidnapping and culpable homicide.

After being placed on parole supervision in Ladismith in 2016, he absconded again in May 2019 and was never located before committing the new crimes. This underscores the catastrophic public safety risks posed by the collapsed parole supervision infrastructure





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Parole System Failure South Africa Correctional Services Absconding Parolees Violent Offenders Recidivism

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