South Africa's Parliament Initiates Impeachment Process Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The text highlights the South African Parliament's decision to commence the impeachment process against President Ramaphosa following a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The court found that the National Assembly illegally obstructed an impeachment inquiry in 2022 concerning the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, and ruled that the ANC's majority improperly blocked an investigation into the president's conduct related to the 2020 theft of foreign currency.

Parliament has officially initiated the impeachment process against Cyril Ramaphosa following the Constitutional Court ruling which found the National Assembly acted unlawfully when it blocked an impeachment inquiry in 2022 over the Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza.

Didiza will also establish a multi-party impeachment committee made up of representatives from all 18 political parties in Parliament to investigate the allegations against the president,Parliament Sets Up Impeachment Committee to Probe Ramaphosa Over Phala Phala Scandal After Landmark Court Ruling. The Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament’s previous impeachment rules allowed the ANC majority to improperly block an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s conduct linked to the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm





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South Africa Impeachment President Parliament Constitutional Court ANC Phala Phala Scandal

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President Cyril Ramaphosa faces questions from National Assembly as parliament begins budget vote debates, unveils future state of the nation addressPresident Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his reply to the debate on the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) at parliament's Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town, February 19 2026.President Cyril Ramaphosa will face questions from members of the National Assembly on Thursday as parliament exercises one of its core oversight functions over the executive branch.farm scandal and calls from two political parties for Ramaphosa to step down. The session is expected to cover the government's skills development agenda targeting young South Africans; the tangible employment outcomes generated by recent investment conferences; and the rollout of Operation Prosper, the joint police and South African National Defence Force initiative aimed at stamping out gang violence and illegal mining. MPs will also press Ramaphosa on plans to resolve the student debt burden, which continues to block thousands of graduates from accessing their qualifications and advancing into the workforce. Parliament kicks off its budget vote debate schedule in the National Assembly this week with a packed programme of debates. The 2026 state of the nation address is expected to be delivered by president Ramaphosa on February 22 2026. Brics foreign ministers' meeting scheduled May 14 and 15, with Ronald Lamola attending as international relations & co-operation minister of South Africa.

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is Handled Cash Theft Allegations, Has Options to React LegallyIn light of the Constitutional Court ruling that the South African parliament failed to follow due process when it voted against the independent panel’s recommendation to peruse an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa, he has legal options. . . . Should the SA Reserve Bank’s investigation into the Phala Phala matter clear the president of exchange control violations, it might further give him confidence to weather an impeachment inquiry. . . . The president has options to react legally, but it is unlikely that he will face impeachment, even though it requires more than two-thirds of MPs to vote him out.

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Condemns Violent Protests Targeting Foreign Nationals, Outlines Government's ApproachPresident Ramaphosa condemned the recent spate of violent protests and criminal acts targeting foreign nationals, highlighting the state of illegal immigration in South Africa, and outlining the government's multi-faceted approach to tackle these issues. He emphasized that such actions do not represent the sentiments of the majority of South Africans, and stated that lawlessness will not be tolerated regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are.

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Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza to Revive Impeachment Proceedings Against President Cyril RamaphosaAfter the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala cash theft scandal, Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza has announced that she will kickstart the process to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Didiza will formally table the independent panel report by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, provide a copy to President Ramaphosa, and initiate the constitution of an impeachment committee. The committee will consider the section 89 inquiry process as directed by the constitution and the rules of the national assembly. Parliament will communicate further details regarding the constitution, programming, and operational arrangements of the impeachment committee through appropriate parliamentary processes and announcements.

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