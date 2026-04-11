South Africa's Only Silicon Metal Smelter Faces Closure Due to Soaring Energy Costs

The Polokwane silicon metal smelter, the only one of its kind in South Africa and a key supplier to vital industries, is at risk of closure due to unsustainable electricity costs, potentially impacting thousands of jobs and the broader economy. The parent company, Ferroglobe, has warned that it may have to shut down all of its South African operations, citing electricity price hikes of over 900% since 2007. This situation highlights the critical need for a sustainable energy pricing framework to preserve industrial competitiveness and protect jobs.

The Polokwane silicon metal smelter, the sole such facility in South Africa , faces the imminent threat of closure due to escalating and unsustainable electricity costs. Operated by Silicon Smelters, a subsidiary of the global metals and alloys producer Ferroglobe , the smelter's fate hangs in the balance, jeopardizing the livelihoods of hundreds and potentially impacting the broader South Africa n economy.

Ferroglobe's history in South Africa spans nearly a century, dating back to 1926 with the establishment of a calcium carbide plant and the subsequent commissioning of ferrosilicon furnaces. The company expanded its operations over the years, acquiring the Polokwane silicon metal smelter in 1997, followed by the eMalahleni ferrosilicon smelter in 2008 and the addition of a silica fume plant in 2009. The group's diversification included investments in quartz mining operations and becoming the largest charcoal producer in Southern Africa, cementing its position as a key industrial player on the continent. Silicon metal, produced at the Polokwane facility, is a crucial ingredient in various industries, including aluminum, chemicals, solar energy, and defense, while ferrosilicon is essential for steel and stainless steel production. The potential closure of the Polokwane smelter, therefore, poses a significant risk to these downstream sectors. The smelter is the only silicon metal producer in Africa, representing a unique and strategic asset for the nation. \Ferroglobe has issued a stark warning that it may be forced to shut down all its South African operations due to a massive surge in electricity prices. According to the company, energy costs have reached unsustainable levels, making continued production financially unviable. Electricity tariffs have increased by over 900% since 2007, now accounting for more than half of Ferroglobe's production expenses. This dramatic increase has put the company at a severe competitive disadvantage compared to international rivals operating in regions with more affordable and stable electricity pricing. The pressure has already triggered significant cutbacks; the Polokwane smelter was placed on care and maintenance in 2024, leading to the retrenchment of over 300 employees and contractors. Production at the eMalahleni facility was also reduced by 30% during the same period. The company has explicitly stated that it cannot continue to operate at a loss without a viable, long-term electricity pricing framework and it may have to relocate production to countries with more favorable conditions, which would entail massive job losses and further diminish South Africa's industrial base. \Lucinda Hinxman, director and head of employment and labour at CMS South Africa, emphasized the far-reaching economic consequences of a potential shutdown, including impacts on households and the overall economy. Hinxman highlighted the strategic importance of the Polokwane smelter, emphasizing that its closure would necessitate importing silicon metal, driving up costs across multiple sectors. She warned that the ripple effects could ultimately impact up to 60,000 people throughout the value chain. Hinxman also criticized the government's approach to addressing the escalating electricity costs, characterizing it as reactive rather than proactive. She noted that the government often waits for industries to struggle severely before considering meaningful policy interventions. While potential solutions, such as tax relief or regulatory reform, have been discussed, Hinxman stressed the importance of effective implementation rather than the need for new legislation. The closure of a key industrial player would send a negative signal to the world, especially during the current global economic uncertainties. The situation underscores the urgent need for a sustainable and competitive electricity pricing model to protect crucial industries and safeguard the economic well-being of the nation





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