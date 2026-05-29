South Africa's Online Shopping Landscape Shifts as SARS Introduces Stricter Import Taxation Rules

South Africa's online shopping landscape is undergoing a significant shift as tax enforcement and policy changes from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) reshape how goods move into the country.

South Africa 's online shopping landscape is undergoing a significant shift as tax enforcement and policy changes from the South Africa n Revenue Service ( SARS ) reshape how goods move into the country.

Cross-border e-commerce growth slowed to 7% in 2025, a dramatic drop from the 30% to 50% annual growth seen before 2024. The shift is largely due to stricter import taxation rules introduced by SARS, including the removal of tax exemptions on small-value imports under R500 and a new four-tier tariff system on imported goods. These measures have increased costs for the small-parcel delivery model that had fuelled the rise of global fast-fashion platforms.

The impact has been most visible in the performance of major cross-border players, with Shein slowing to 11% growth and Temu recording an average monthly decline of 42%. Local platforms such as Takealot have benefited from the shift, as the playing field becomes more balanced between domestic and international retailers. Global platforms have begun adjusting their strategies, moving towards more compliant supply chains and localised fulfilment models.

According to the report, the new policy environment has 'levelled the playing field for local online retailers' while also signalling the end of 'indiscriminate low-price competition'. The report highlights a clear shift in what South Africans value when shopping online, with a focus on reliability, quality, and trust in delivery systems. The report suggests that reliable logistics and consistent fulfilment are now key competitive advantages, especially in emerging digital markets where confidence in online shopping is still developing.

For local retailers and global platforms alike, the message is increasingly clear: price alone is no longer enough





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South Africa Online Shopping SARS Import Taxation Rules Cross-Border E-Commerce

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