South Africa's National Lottery Enters New Chapter After ITHUBA Holdings Licence Ends

The National Lottery in South Africa has officially entered a new chapter following the end of ITHUBA Holdings' licence on Sunday. The handover marks the start of a new operational phase for the lottery system from 1 June, with continuity measures already activated to ensure uninterrupted service for players nationwide.

South Africa's National Lottery has officially stepped into a new chapter following the end of ITHUBA Holdings' licence on Sunday, closing an 11-year operational run that shaped how millions of players engaged with daily draws, jackpots, and national gaming programmes.

The handover marks the start of a new operational phase for the lottery system from 1 June, with continuity measures already activated to ensure uninterrupted service for players nationwide. The final weekend under ITHUBA's licence carried a sense of transition in motion, with the last PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS draw held on Friday, followed by the final LOTTO draw on Saturday and the concluding DAILY LOTTO draw on Sunday.

Mzansi, we are proud of the successful 11-year journey we have shared with you, the wins, the life-changing stories, and the moments we have celebrated together. The company confirmed that ticket sales under its licence officially stopped at 8:30pm on Sunday, aligning with the formal end of its operational mandate. As highlighted in official transition arrangements shared with stakeholders, players have been assured that existing winnings and valid tickets remain protected under established National Lottery rules.

Prizes within the 365-day claim window will still be honoured. Unclaimed jackpots from the previous cycle will be transferred to the National Lotteries Commission. The transition process was coordinated between the outgoing operator, regulators, and relevant stakeholders to ensure that lottery platforms remain functional during the shift





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