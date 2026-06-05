South Africa's National Food Security Plan Expiration and Replacement Delayed

Civil society in South Africa is running out of patience as the national food security plan expired in 2023, and a replacement has been drafted but not published. The Union Against Hunger and its supporters have demanded that the government publish its draft National Food and Nutrition Security Plan immediately and have it adopted by the Cabinet by World Food Day on 16 October 2026.

South Africa 's national food security plan expired in 2023, and a replacement has been drafted but not published. Three years later, civil society is still waiting and has run out of patience.

The Union Against Hunger and its supporters gathered outside the Department of Agriculture's offices in Pretoria on World Hunger Day, 28 May 2026, to hand over a memorandum demanding that the government publish its draft National Food and Nutrition Security Plan immediately and have it adopted by the Cabinet by World Food Day on 16 October 2026. The union also demanded that the names of the National Food and Nutrition Security Council members be published and that the council convene without delay.

The Department of Agriculture responded by saying that the union should engage with the Presidency and related coordinating departments on matters relating to the Food Security Council and intergovernmental coordination structures. However, the union argued that the Department of Agriculture had policy responsibility for issues of food security, rural development, and market access.

The Union Against Hunger's memorandum stated that if food security does not mean people can access sufficient, nutritious, and affordable food, then the phrase has been emptied of meaning. The South African Human Rights Commission's national inquiry into food systems in March 2026 confirmed that a





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South Africa National Food Security Plan Union Against Hunger Department Of Agriculture Food Security Council

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