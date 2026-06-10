South Africa's National Assembly Debates 'Fit and Proper' Principle in Impeachment Committee Draft Rules

The National Assembly's rules committee met to discuss draft rules for the impeachment committee investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa. The debate centered around the 'fit and proper' principle, with some MPs arguing for its inclusion and others for its exclusion or further definition through public participation.

The principle of 'fit and proper' was a contentious issue at the National Assembly 's rules committee meeting, as they discussed draft rules for the impeachment committee investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa .

The impeachment inquiry stems from the Constitutional Court's recent judgment that found parliament had acted unconstitutionally in 2022 when the ANC voted against an independent panel report. The panel had found Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer over the theft of over $580,000 at his Phala Phala game farm. The apex court ordered the panel's report be referred to an impeachment committee for further investigation.

The draft rules presented by National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso included the contentious clause that the impeachment committee must consist of 'Former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe', who was later impeached by the National Assembly in February 2024 for attempting to improperly influence two Constitutional Court justices. This sparked debate on whether the 'fit and proper' principle should be included in the rules.

Some MPs, like ActionSA's Athol Trollip, argued for its inclusion, stating that it was what the public expected of MPs. However, EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini proposed excluding the principle until it was properly defined, while ANC MP Mdumiseni Ntuli argued for its immediate inclusion. Parliament's legal services supported public participation in defining the principle, but MPs like Thandiswa Marawu and Mzwanele Manyi expressed concerns about delaying the impeachment process.

In conclusion, the committee agreed to send the principle back to a subcommittee for further definition and public participation before bringing it back to the House





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Impeachment President Cyril Ramaphosa National Assembly Fit And Proper Principle Constitutional Court

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