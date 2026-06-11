South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources Warns Against Rapid Transition from Fossil Fuels

Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources, has expressed concerns about the country's transition from fossil fuels, arguing that cleaner alternatives should be proven reliable before being fully adopted. Mantashe also highlighted South Africa's carbon tax, which he believes is unique among major economies, and expressed concerns about the potential for double taxation.

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has warned South Africa against moving away from coal, oil and gas too quickly as the country prepares for the introduction of cleaner fuels in 2027.

Mantashe has doubled down on his view that fossil fuels will remain part of South Africa's energy mix for some time and should not be discarded before alternative technologies have been proven to work reliably. His comments come ahead of the mandatory introduction of clean fuels in 2027. The new fuel standard, expected to cut vehicle emissions, will mark one of the biggest changes in the country's fuel sector in decades.

"Check the future technology, prove its resilience, prove its reliability, and step by step, move to it. You don't dismantle what you have, because you're looking forward to getting something new, something cleaner, something that can be accepted," Mantashe said. Mantashe has also raised concerns about South Africa's carbon tax, arguing that some of the world's biggest economies do not have similar measures in place.

"We are the only country with carbon tax, outside of the EU . US doesn't have it, China doesn't have it, India doesn't have it, the Middle East doesn't have it, we are the only country with carbon tax. Europe accepts our carbon tax, but they still give us their own framework of carbon tax. So, our people get taxed twice.





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South Africa Minister Of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe Fossil Fuels Cleaner Fuels Carbon Tax Alternative Technologies Vehicle Emissions

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