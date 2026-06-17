South Africa's Migrant Crisis: Threats, Deadlines and Rising Xenophobia

As anti-migrant protests set a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave, thousands flee their homes in Durban, highlighting the escalating hostility and economic tensions in South Africa.

Esnat Joseph, a 36-year-old Malawian woman, describes a terrifying ordeal where a gang of armed men came to her home in Durban , threatening her family and forcing her to flee with her one-year-old triplets.

This incident reflects a broader crisis as South Africa becomes increasingly hostile for undocumented migrants, with anti-migrant groups setting a deadline for them to leave the country. Joseph, who lost her passport and paperwork in a robbery, sought refuge in an open field where up to 7,000 foreigners, mostly Malawians, have gathered. She recounted how the men, armed with machetes and whips, attacked her husband, leaving him hospitalized.

Aid groups are providing blankets and food at the field, but many others report similar door-to-door intimidation. The protests, led by groups like March and March and the opposition party ActionSA, have declared June 30 as the deadline for undocumented migrants to depart. While protest organizers deny xenophobic motives, arguing they are targeting those who abuse the system, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against scapegoating vulnerable people, stating it is not a solution to the nation's economic challenges.

South Africa hosts over three million foreigners, about 5% of its population, with many more believed to be undocumented. The anger behind the protests is fueled by soaring unemployment at 32.7% and strained public services, as citizens struggle with scarce resources for education and healthcare. Repatriation efforts are underway, with Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe organizing buses and flights home. Around 3,500 foreigners have volunteered to leave so far.

Returnees like Benjamin, who spent nine years in South Africa, describe a climate of intense hostility where foreigners, especially Nigerians, face life-threatening risks. Despite official denials, there are concerns about a resurgence of the xenophobic violence seen in 2008, 2015, 2016, and 2019, including recent deaths of Mozambican citizens. The situation underscores a deepening crisis at the intersection of migration, economic despair, and social tensions in South Africa





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