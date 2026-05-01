South Africa’s Metropolitan Municipalities Lose 34% of Water Due to Leaks, Urgent Action Needed

South Africa’s eight major Metropolitan municipalities are losing 34% of water before billing, primarily due to leaks in pipelines. President Ramaphosa has called for urgent action to address the crisis, forming a committee to improve infrastructure management and revenue collection. The government aims to apply the same urgency used in tackling the energy crisis to resolve water shortages.

South Africa’s eight major Metropolitan municipalities are facing a severe water crisis , with at least 34% of water being lost before it can be billed to consumers.

The primary culprit behind these losses is leaks in major pipelines, compounded by municipalities’ slow response in repairing them. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed this pressing issue during a meeting of the presidential coordinating council at the Birchwood Hotel, emphasizing the urgent need for municipalities to take decisive action. He highlighted that the current inefficiencies in water management are exacerbating the country’s water scarcity challenges, particularly in urban areas where demand is highest.

Ramaphosa announced that a dedicated committee has been formed to tackle the problem, bringing together municipal mayors, Members of the Executive Council (MECs), ministers, and water boards in a unified effort. The committee’s mandate includes strengthening municipalities’ capacity to manage water infrastructure more effectively and improving revenue collection from water services. The president stressed that funds generated from water services must be strictly allocated to maintaining and upgrading infrastructure, rather than being diverted to other municipal functions.

He warned that continued neglect of water infrastructure, coupled with misallocation of revenues, would only worsen the crisis. The same level of urgency and coordination applied to addressing the country’s energy crisis will now be directed toward resolving water shortages. The water losses are not only a financial burden but also a significant environmental and social concern. With climate change intensifying drought conditions, the need for efficient water management has never been more critical.

Ramaphosa’s call to action underscores the importance of infrastructure maintenance and financial accountability in ensuring long-term water security. The government’s commitment to treating the water crisis with the same urgency as the energy crisis signals a recognition of its severity.

However, success will depend on sustained efforts from all stakeholders, including municipalities, water boards, and the public, to conserve water and report leaks promptly. Without immediate and coordinated action, the country risks deeper water shortages and further economic strain





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Water Crisis Municipal Leaks Infrastructure Management Revenue Collection Climate Change

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