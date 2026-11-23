Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and loosehead prop Ox Nche have been nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award for the second successive season, while flanker Paul de Villiers is up for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and loosehead prop Ox Nche have been nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award for the second successive season.

Flanker Paul de Villiers has also earned recognition in the Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year category. The winners will be announced during the Nations Championship. Marx, who claimed the prestigious accolade in 2025, is in line to become only the third player ever to win the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons. He scored the decisive try against the All Blacks at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg earlier this year.

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Should Marx prevail, he would join New Zealand greats Richie McCaw and Beauden Barrett as the only players to have won the award in back-to-back seasons. McCaw achieved the feat in 2009 and 2010, while Barrett followed suit in 2016 and 2017. Marx was also crowned the SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2025. Nche became the first prop in history to feature on this prestigious list of nominees last season.

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He was recognised once again for his immense achievements in the Bok forward pack for the second season in a row. Marx and Nche are nominated alongside France speedster Louis Bielle-Biarrey and New Zealand's Jordie Barrett. It is the third time that Marx has been nominated for the award, after also being among the nominees in 2018. He could become only the second player in South African history to win the distinguished global award twice.

Pieter-Steph du Toit was named the best player in the world in 2019 and 2024. De Villiers, who burst onto the international scene this season and has become a regular member of the Bok match 23, is nominated as one of four players in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category. The former Junior Springbok captain is up against the French duo of Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, as well as Ryunosuke Ito from Japan.

Winners To Be Announced At Nations Championship

World Rugby's panel will finalise the voting process during the week, with the winners set to be announced during the Nations Championship. Mark Alexander, SA Rugby president, said: Malcolm, Ox and Paul have all delivered exceptional performances for the Springboks this year, but rugby is the ultimate team sport, and their achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of their team-mates and the management group, and we would like to congratulate them on these well-deserved nominations.

He added: To have two South Africans nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award, as well as Paul earning recognition in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category, is a tremendous endorsement of the quality, character and talent of the players representing our country on the global stage.