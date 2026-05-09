South Africa’s Markets Conclude Week, Facing Impending Economic and Political Developments

South African markets closed the week with a muted response to events, digesting both economic and political news. The rand strengthened against the dollar, supported by a weaker currency but also due to legal proceedings against the president and rising foreign reserves.

South Africa ’s markets saw a subdued end to the week following economic and political developments. The rand strengthened, partly due to a weaker dollar and the revival of impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa by the country’s highest court.

Net foreign reserves rose, underpinning the rand’s stability. Also, the City of Ekurhuleni suffered a digital state of emergency, hackers targeted its internal systems. Eskom paid its employees bonuses partly through above-inflation price hikes, facing criticism. Authorities monitored at least 14 people for Hantavirus.

OPEC crude production fell to a new low, disrupted by the Iran war





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