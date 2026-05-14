South Africa's Manufacturing Decline: Balancing Imports and Exports for Job Creation and Income Empowerment

The article explores the challenges faced by South Africa in maintaining its manufacturing sector, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay, which is a hub for automotive and component production. It discusses the impact of rising imports on local manufacturing and the need to find a balance between imports and exports to sustain local manufacturing capacity and empower local people with incomes. The article also mentions the broader issues contributing to the decline in manufacturing and proposes a combination of trade and industrial policy reforms to address the issue.

The article discusses the challenges faced by South Africa in maintaining its manufacturing sector, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay , which is a hub for automotive and component production.

It highlights the impact of rising imports on local manufacturing and the need to find a balance between imports and exports to sustain local manufacturing capacity and empower local people with incomes. The article also mentions the broader issues contributing to the decline in manufacturing, such as logistics inefficiencies, inadequate infrastructure, and rising costs.

It suggests that import tariffs alone cannot fix the root causes of the decline and proposes a combination of trade and industrial policy reforms to address the issue





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South Africa Manufacturing Imports Exports Job Creation Localisation Trade Policy Industrial Policy Nelson Mandela Bay

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