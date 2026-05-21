South Africa's Legal Battle over Wildfire Prevention Programme's Implementation

A legal battle, primarily related to the five-year implementation of the Working on Fire program in South Africa, came to the forefront of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Both parties claimed that the structure and continuity of the said program were crucial to wildfire prevention and suppression capacity across all nine provinces. The program was implemented through a public-private partnership. In its elaborated submissions, Working on Fire argued that implementation of the award before judicial review would cause irreparable operational disruption, including the loss of established firefighting infrastructure, aviation capacity, and EPWP employment linked to the program.

South Africa 's national wildfire response system was at the center of a legal battle in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. In its amplified heads of argument, Working on Fire program claimed that implementation of the award before judicial review would cause irreparable operational disruption, including the loss of established firefighting infrastructure, aviation capacity, and EPWP employment linked to the program.

The dispute arises from a 2022 contract for the five-year implementation of the Working on Fire program, which was initially awarded to Working on Fire. After the reconsideration process, Working on Fire alleged that the department illegally altered the procurement framework, moved from one procurement model to another, and engaged in selective engagement with Tefla, breaching section 217 of the Constitution, treasury regulations, and the Public Finance Management Act.

Working on Fire also raised concerns about proper engagement with bid evaluation committee findings and independent quality-assurance concerns regarding Tefla's operational readiness and financial capacity. The court ordered the department to reconsider the bids or restart the tender process while allowing the existing arrangement to continue temporarily pending a legal outcome





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South Africa North Gauteng High Court Wildfire Response System Working On Fire Program Public-Private Partnership Public Finance Management Act Sec 217 Of The Constitution Tefla Procurement Desgin Selective Engagement

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