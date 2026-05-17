South Africa's Learner Licence Crackdown Uncovers Shocking New Cheating Method

South Africa's new digital learner licence testing system has dramatically reduced fraudulent passes but some corrupt officials are already finding new ways to help applicants cheat. Corrupt examiners are using a concealed laser pointer to assist applicants during tests, hiding the device to avoid exposure to cameras in the classroom.

South Africa 's digital learner licence system has slashed pass rate s but authorities say some officials are still trying to cheat the process. Corrupt examiners have been found using a concealed laser pointer to assist applicants in passing learner licence tests illegally.

Investigations are underway. The sharp decline in learner licence pass rates since the rollout of the National Traffic Information System Computerised Learner's Licence Test shows the new system is making it harder to cheat. The decline was expected as the new system was designed to combat corruption and manipulation at Driving Licence Testing Centres. The RTMC also believes the lower pass rate suggests fewer unqualified drivers are obtaining learner licences, which could ultimately improve road safety





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Digital Learner Licence System South Africa Learner Licence Testing Centres Driving Licence Testing Corruption Pass Rate Unqualified Drivers New System National Traffic Information System (NATIS)

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