South Africa's Labour Department Intensifies Crackdown on Undocumented Workers and Non-Compliant Businesses

The Department of Labour is stepping up daily inspections and recruiting 10,000 new inspectors to target businesses employing undocumented foreign nationals and flouting labour laws, following reports that some employers are warning workers before inspections.

The Department of Labour has raised alarms about businesses attempting to evade inspections by warning undocumented foreign nationals to leave before officials arrive. This follows blitz operations conducted on Friday in Pretoria as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal employment practices.

The operations come amid growing pressure on the government to tighten labour migration controls and enforce compliance with the country's employment laws. In recent months, labour officials have carried out inspections across Gauteng, the Free State, North West and the Western Cape. The department has repeatedly uncovered businesses employing undocumented foreign nationals, operating without necessary permits and failing to comply with basic labour standards.

Deputy Minister of Labour Jomo Sibiya stated that some employers are now trying to frustrate the operations by alerting workers ahead of inspections. He warned, "We are going to come for them; we are going to target them every day. We are shutting down their electricity; they are not going to be working. So, as the State, we are going to be on top of them.

I know they have other companies; we are going to go to their companies; we are going to go to others. It's a commitment.

" The department emphasized that its daily inspections are not a short-term campaign but part of a longer-term effort to ensure businesses operate fairly and within the law. To bolster these efforts, the Labour Department announced that 10,000 new inspectors will be recruited to step up the crackdown on businesses accused of flouting labour laws and employing undocumented foreign nationals.

"We are working hard to reform our laws. We are recruiting 10,000 inspectors, as the president has announced. So, those 10,000 inspectors are going to take us far. We are going to reach a number of employers," the department said.

The recruitment drive aims to enhance daily blitz operations, curb the exploitation of vulnerable workers, and ensure a level playing field for compliant businesses. This intensified approach reflects the government's resolve to address illegal employment and protect workers' rights, while also responding to public demands for stricter enforcement of labour regulations.

The department's actions are likely to draw mixed reactions from business groups and immigration advocates, but officials maintain that the crackdown is necessary to uphold the rule of law and prevent unfair competition. As the operations continue, employers are urged to regularize their workforce and comply with all legal requirements to avoid penalties or shutdowns





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Labour Inspections Undocumented Workers Employment Laws South Africa Labour Migration Compliance Labour Department Jomo Sibiya Inspectors Illegal Employment

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