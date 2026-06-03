South Africa's Labour Department Expands Inspectorate to Crack Down on Labour Law Violations

The South African labour department is expanding its inspectorate to crack down on labour law violations and undocumented migrant employment. The department is in discussions with the finance minister about funding for the expansion, which aims to improve enforcement against businesses employing undocumented migrants and violating minimum wage, workplace safety and employment equity laws.

Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth says her department is in discussions with finance minister Enoch Godongwana about funding for a major expansion of South Africa 's labour inspectorate, as the government steps up enforcement against labour law violations and undocumented migrant employment .

The department previously estimated that hiring 10,000 inspectors would cost about R10bn over the medium term. The estimated annual wage bill for 10,000 inspectors would amount to about R3.7bn, including salaries, benefits and operational tools. The department has argued that the current inspectorate is too small to regulate the scale of South Africa's labour market.

In parliamentary replies earlier this year, Meth said labour inspectors managed to cover only between 2% and 5% of workplaces over nearly two decades of inspections and enforcement work. The expansion is partly aimed at improving enforcement against businesses employing undocumented migrants and violating minimum wage, workplace safety and employment equity laws. Labour inspectors would be deployed more aggressively across sectors, including retail, hospitality, logistics and app-based delivery services as the government intensifies workplace inspections.

The department is also engaging companies operating in the e-hailing and delivery sectors, including firms linked to scooter and app-based delivery services, over replacing foreign workers whose permits are expiring with South African employees. Several delivery and logistics companies had approached the government for assistance as special visa dispensations introduced during and after the Covid-19 pandemic began lapsing. The government is moving towards charging businesses criminally for employing undocumented migrants, as it is illegal.

Senior officials from the department said the talks with the National Treasury relate to funding additional labour inspectors after the department previously estimated that hiring 10,000 inspectors would cost about R10bn over the medium term. The plan was first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address earlier this year as part of a broader crackdown on labour law violations and undocumented migrant employment.

The department has set aside R5m for the expansion, despite no budget being allocated to the government part. The department's enforcement agenda is central to strengthening the inspectorate. The government is intensifying workplace inspections, with labour inspectors being deployed more aggressively across sectors. The department is also engaging companies operating in the e-hailing and delivery sectors, including firms linked to scooter and app-based delivery services, over replacing foreign workers whose permits are expiring with South African employees.

The government is moving towards charging businesses criminally for employing undocumented migrants, as it is illegal





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South Africa Labour Department Inspectorate Labour Law Violations Undocumented Migrant Employment

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