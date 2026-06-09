South Africa's Justice Department Will Not Oppose Dignity SA's Assisted Dying Challenge

South Africa's Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has announced it will not oppose Dignity SA's Constitutional Court application to legalise medical assistance in dying. The department's stance is a significant development in the case, though other government bodies like the Health Professions Council and the Health Ministry are expected to oppose the challenge. Dignity SA argues that the constitutional right to choose a dignified death should be recognised for those facing unbearable end-of-life suffering.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has confirmed it will not oppose Dignity SA's Constitutional Court challenge seeking the legalisation of medical assistance in dying.

The department indicated it would abide by the Constitutional Court's decision and may file an affidavit to assist the court if required. Dignity SA co-founder Professor Willem Landman described the development as a very pleasant surprise and a significant step in the case. Landman said the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is the first respondent in the matter, making the department's position particularly important. I think it's very, very significant, he said.

It was something I was hoping for without telling anybody, so it's a very pleasant surprise. Landman said other government respondents have not all adopted the same position. The Health Professions Council of South Africa has indicated it will oppose the application. He said the Minister of Health has also indicated an intention to oppose the challenge, but submitted the response after the deadline.

According to Landman, the Constitutional Court will have to decide whether to accept that opposition. He added that Dignity SA is still awaiting the position of the National Director of Public Prosecutions. I'm obviously hoping that that office would follow suit and join the Department of Justice, he said. Landman said this would leave the justice cluster not opposing the application, while opposition would come from the health sector.

Landman said Dignity SA has already placed extensive legal and evidentiary material before the Constitutional Court. Our arguments are on the table, 130 pages of a constitutional argument, backed up by about 830 pages of evidence, he said. He said organisations opposed to assisted dying, including some religious and palliative care groups, are entitled to participate in the matter.

However, he argued that opponents would need to address the constitutional issues raised in the application. You cannot get past these arguments, which are constitutional arguments, he said. Landman said the matter cannot be scheduled until all respondents have indicated whether they intend to oppose the application and have filed the necessary court papers. He expects organisations to apply to participate as friends of the court on both sides of the debate.

There will be friends of the court probably joining on the side of the respondents, but we expect a significant friend of the court to join on our side. He argued that the debate centres on whether people facing extremely difficult deaths should be allowed to choose medical assistance in dying. It is talking about an episode or an occurrence that not a single one of us can avoid, he said.

The unfortunate fact is that a small minority will have a very difficult death, and we believe that they have a choice in this matter. Landman said support for assisted dying appears to be growing, citing public responses to recent discussions on the issue. It is a personal choice, but it should be a personal choice for everybody. We should not prohibit it for those who legitimately ask for it.

The latest development follows Dignity SA's constitutional challenge launched in April, seeking the legalisation of medically assisted dying in South Africa





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