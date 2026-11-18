South Africa's annual consumer price inflation rose to 5.2% in October, the highest in nearly two and a half years, driven by a 42.9% surge in fuel prices. Economists expect the rate to peak and moderate next year as the base effect takes hold.

South Africa's annual consumer price inflation rose to 5.2% in October, the highest rate in nearly two and a half years, according to Statistics South Africa's latest Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday.

Fuel Costs Drive Highest Inflation in Two Years

The increase follows a 4.5% reading in September and reflects renewed pressure from energy costs, with fuel the biggest driver of the acceleration. Annual fuel inflation jumped to 42.9% from 27.9% in September, the highest rate since August 2022. Fuel prices climbed 11% between September and October, pushing transport inflation to 15.2%. That transport category contributed 2.1 percentage points to the overall inflation rate.

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Consumers now pay nearly 43% more for fuel than a year earlier. The average price of 95-octane inland petrol stood at R30.251 a litre, while diesel averaged R35.622 a litre. Fuel inflation remains below the record 56.3% recorded in July 2022. Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB, said the impact of fuel prices on the inflation number is unavoidable because energy costs feed directly into the consumer price calculation.

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Lings said he hopes the October figures mark the peak of the current cycle. He pointed to a recent diesel price reduction and a substantial under-recovery on both petrol and diesel. Even though the government will need to reduce its fuel subsidy, Lings expects a further petrol price cut that should bring relief at the start of December. He anticipates the current 42.9% annual fuel increase is the high point, with numbers expected to moderate from here.

A mathematical phenomenon known as the base effect will heavily influence inflation readings in the coming year. Fuel prices began surging in March and April due to conflict in the Middle East. Because of that high baseline, year-on-year comparisons from the first quarter of next year will show a drop in inflation even if actual fuel prices stay high.

Base Effect May Lower Future Inflation Readings

Lings explained that if petrol and diesel prices remain exactly where they are today, fuel inflation could fall from 42.9% to minus 20% in a year, despite the absolute price being unchanged. That high base effect will pull the overall inflation calculation down, provided the global oil price stabilizes or falls slightly. Based on this dynamic, Lings forecasts overall inflation will drop to 3.3% by the end of next year, down from the current 5.2%.

However, the mathematical decline clashes with consumer reality. Even if the inflation rate falls due to the base effect, the absolute cost of petrol remains exceptionally high. Lings warned that consumers will continue to face severe financial constraints. With interest rates potentially staying elevated, households remain under enormous pressure.

This dynamic is expected to play out globally, potentially allowing central banks worldwide to claim their policies worked as headline inflation rates improve. The South African Reserve Bank now faces a critical decision. At 5.2%, inflation remains well above the SARB's target range, recently adjusted to just 3%. While a 5.2% headline rate would typically suggest rate increases, the SARB has already hiked twice this year and the domestic economy is highly vulnerable.

SARB Weighs Rate Hikes Against Economic Growth

Economic growth projections sit at just over 1% for the year. An additional short-term hike could depress growth further and worsen the plight of consumers. Lings suggested the SARB might hold rates steady and wait for the base effect to take hold. The bank will monitor global oil prices and global interest rates.

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The SARB will watch whether oil prices continue to decline, which would favor domestic fuel costs, and how global central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, respond. Aggressive rate hikes abroad tend to pressure the local currency and domestic interest rates. Giving the economy time may let the SARB avoid further hikes if oil stays stable. If oil prices spike again or global rates rise, the SARB may be forced to re-evaluate and hike rates early next year.

Food Prices Show Divergent Trends Across Categories

Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation remained relatively contained at 1.4%, but some categories recorded sharp increases. Vegetable inflation accelerated to 8.1% in October, up from 3.5% in September and a decline of 6% in May. Onions, potatoes and tomatoes rose notably. Fish and seafood inflation increased to 8.4%, compared with 3% in February.

Fish fingers rose 13.2% over the year, followed by fresh and frozen hake at 11.2%. Battered or crumbed fish rose 10.1% and canned fish, excluding tuna, rose 8.2%. Sugar and confectionery prices increased 1.8% month on month, taking annual inflation to 2.8%. Stats SA said lower prices for several staple foods helped limit overall food inflation.

Cereal products recorded their ninth consecutive month of annual deflation, falling 2% in October. Maize meal prices were 9% lower than a year earlier, while white rice fell 7.3% and brown bread 0.8%. Stewing beef prices declined 2.3% between September and October. That brought the annual decrease for stewing beef to 7.7%.

Accommodation services also became more expensive, with prices rising 8.1% between September and October. Annual inflation in the accommodation category reached 5.4%. The latest figures show the uneven effect of inflation on household budgets. Fuel and selected food items became significantly more expensive, while lower prices for some staples helped offset the increase. The consumer remains under enormous pressure.