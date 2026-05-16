South Africa's Iconic Steam Train: Progress Towards Restoration After 16 Years

The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe (OCT), a steam-powered train known for its picturesque route along the southern coast, is making progress towards restoration after a 16-year hiatus. Transnet Freight Rail has signed a 25-year concession agreement with OCTC, and Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, confirmed that first-phase rehabilitation work has started.

South Africa's iconic steam train, the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe (OCT), is closer to returning to the Garden Route tracks after 16 years. In October 2025, Transnet Freight Rail confirmed a 25-year concession agreement with the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company (OCTC) to manage and operate the line.

Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, confirmed in May 2026 that the OCTC is on track to rehabilitate the railway line for the first phase from Sedgefield to Knysna. The rehabilitation will occur in two phases, focusing on repairing and operating the railway line from Sedgefield to Knysna in the first phase and from Sedgefield to George Station in the second phase





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