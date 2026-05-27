South Africa's Hunger Crisis Ignites Political Battle Over Food Prices and Corporate Profits

Civil society groups and labor unions in South Africa have launched a campaign against soaring food prices and corporate profiteering, targeting major retailers like Shoprite. The coalition demands a national food plan, a food council, and legal accountability for child malnutrition deaths, framing hunger as a political emergency rather than a charity issue.

South Africa is facing a severe hunger crisis that has escalated into a political conflict over food prices . Civil society groups and labor unions have launched a campaign targeting major retailers, particularly Shoprite , accusing them of generating massive profits while millions of citizens cannot afford basic meals.

The country may have sufficient food production, but deep economic inequalities and soaring living costs prevent many from accessing adequate nutrition. The coalition argues that hunger is no longer merely a charitable concern but a political emergency demanding urgent intervention. The campaign highlights corporate profiteering and government failures. Activists condemn retailers for exploiting poor communities as malnutrition rates rise.

They are calling for a comprehensive national food strategy, the establishment of a national food council, and legal accountability for child deaths caused by malnutrition. With inflation and unemployment exacerbating the situation, the crisis has become a stark indicator of systemic breakdowns in social safety nets and economic policies. Beyond immediate price concerns, the movement underscores the intersection of food insecurity, poverty, and political will.

The coalition insists that sustainable solutions require structural reforms, including price controls, support for small-scale farmers, and robust social welfare programs. As the cost of living continues to climb, the hunger crisis threatens social stability, prompting widespread protests and demands for tangible action from both the private sector and the government





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