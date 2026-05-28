South Africa's Hunger Crisis: A Constitutional Breach

The Union Against Hunger's Food Justice Week highlights that 30 children die daily from malnutrition in South Africa, demanding action against government inaction and calling for enforcement of constitutional rights to food.

Every day, thirty children die from malnutrition in South Africa . This figure, cited by the Union Against Hunger during its Food Justice Week, underscores a crisis that the organization calls not merely a tragedy but an act of unlawful government inaction.

South Africa produces enough food to feed its entire population, yet the majority cannot afford to eat. This contradiction lies at the heart of a series of pickets, dialogues, and community actions held across the country from 26 to 30 May 2026. Union Against Hunger members and supporters marched outside a Shoprite store on 27 May, demanding lower essential food prices and a living wage for retail workers.

At the opening media briefing on 26 May, Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), presented stark figures: the average household food basket now costs over R5,400 per month, while a basic nutritious basket costs about R6,600. The national minimum wage translates to between R4,800 and R5,800 a month, with electricity and transport consuming 58% of that before any food is purchased.

The child support grant stands at R560 per month, nearly R300 below the food poverty line of R855, and the Social Relief of Distress grant remains at R370. This means millions of unemployed people and mothers are expected to survive on grants that are nowhere near the actual cost of food. Vavi called this institutionalized hunger. Sibongile Tshabalala, national chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign and a person living with HIV, described the daily choices these figures produce.

A mother must decide whether to use R20 to buy a loaf of bread or to travel to a clinic for life-saving medication. She warned that such choices endanger the nation. The union argued that the consequences of hunger extend beyond empty plates. Sibusiso Zikode, President of Abahlali baseMjondolo, connected the crisis to social unrest, noting that in 2021 it manifested as looting and now as xenophobia.

The anger of the poor and working class is justified but often misdirected. Zikode urged South Africans to identify the true enemy: not each other, but the systemic failures that perpetuate hunger. The legal framework was explored in a dialogue at the Constitutional Court offices in Johannesburg, where lawyers, community members, and civil society representatives gathered with Justice Jody Kollapen.

The right to food is enshrined in Section 27 of the Constitution, which guarantees everyone the right to access sufficient food and water. The state is required to take reasonable legislative and other measures, within available resources, to progressively realize this right.

However, Section 28, concerning children, provides an unqualified right to basic nutrition, shelter, healthcare, and social services. This right is immediately realizable, with no resource caveat. Justice Kollapen reflected that despite the Constitution's promise, South Africa remains largely unequal. Rights have become commodities that citizens must buy.

The Union Against Hunger argues that the government's failure to ensure food security, especially for children, constitutes a constitutional breach. The organization plans to pursue legal remedies, including potential litigation, to compel the state to fulfill its obligations





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