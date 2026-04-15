South Africa's History Curriculum Draft Faces Public Scrutiny: Minister Emphasizes Inclusivity

The South African Department of Basic Education is seeking public input on its draft history curriculum, with a focus on inclusivity and critical thinking. The deadline for submissions is approaching, and the minister urges participation.

The South Africa n Department of Basic Education (DBE) is currently finalizing its draft school history curriculum , with Minister Siviwe Gwarube emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and avoiding the exclusion of key events or perspectives on political grounds. The public has been given a deadline of Sunday, 19 April to submit comments and feedback on the proposed Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) for Grades 4 to 12. Minister Gwarube has urged stakeholders to actively participate in this process, highlighting that the draft document is not yet final and is intended to be shaped by broad public input. The overarching goal is to equip learners with the critical thinking skills necessary to analyze the past and form their own informed opinions. Gwarube stated, 'Our history curriculum should not exclude key events or perspectives on political grounds, nor should it impose any particular ideology on learners.' This commitment underscores the DBE's dedication to creating a balanced and comprehensive history curriculum that accurately reflects the complexities of South Africa 's past. The minister also encouraged the public to identify areas where the draft curriculum could be strengthened, corrected, expanded, or refined to ensure its effectiveness and inclusivity.

The review of the history curriculum has been a multi-year undertaking, beginning in 2019 when former minister Angie Motshekga initiated a redesign of the subject. A task team was appointed to oversee this process, which involved extensive consultations across all nine provinces in 2023 and 2024. The inputs gathered during these nationwide consultations were then incorporated into the draft curriculum presented to the minister in January 2025. The document has since undergone rigorous scrutiny through various channels, including the parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education, internal DBE structures, the heads of education departments committee (HEDCOM), the council of education ministers, and the quality assurance body Umalusi. This comprehensive review process demonstrates the DBE's commitment to ensuring the curriculum meets the highest standards of quality and accuracy.

The proposed curriculum is designed to promote inquiry-based learning, placing a greater emphasis on evidence, interpretation, and critical engagement. The DBE aims to develop disciplinary knowledge and skills in history across Grades 4 to 12, covering both ancient and modern histories. Furthermore, the curriculum incorporates diverse sources, such as archaeology and oral history, with the intention of broadening the evidentiary base and recovering previously marginalized perspectives. However, the importance of critically reading written records, including colonial and apartheid archives, is also acknowledged.

Minister Gwarube has also addressed misleading claims circulating about the draft curriculum, emphasizing the importance of responsible engagement. The DBE is calling on teachers, pupils, academics, civil society, and the broader public to submit detailed, evidence-based comments before the deadline. Submissions must reference specific sections of the CAPS documents and can be sent via post or e-mail to the department. The final shape of South Africa's history curriculum will ultimately depend on the depth and quality of public participation. Gwarube has acknowledged the complexities of South Africa's history and the crucial role the study of it plays in reconciliation and nation-building. The DBE's efforts reflect a commitment to creating a history curriculum that promotes understanding, critical thinking, and a sense of national identity. The process underscores the importance of public involvement in shaping educational policies and ensuring that the curriculum accurately reflects the country's diverse and complex history, allowing learners to engage with the past responsibly and critically. The ongoing process aims to create a curriculum that fosters a deeper understanding of South Africa's history and promotes reconciliation and nation-building





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South Africa History Curriculum Education Inclusivity Public Consultation

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