South Africa's Higher Education Minister Defends Dissolution of NSFAS Board Over Legal Compliance Concerns

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela defended the dissolution of the NSFAS board before Parliament, citing legal non-compliance in the board's composition. The move has sparked debate over governance, transparency, and the future of student funding in South Africa.

South Africa 's student funding system is once again at the center of controversy following Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela 's defense of his decision to dissolve the National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) board.

The minister asserted that the dissolution was necessary to ensure compliance with the law, specifically citing the board's non-compliant composition as outlined in the NSFAS Act. During a parliamentary hearing, Manamela explained that legal advice revealed three student-nominated seats were unfilled and the finance minister's nomination was not appointed, violating section 5 of the act. He emphasized the importance of legal compliance for an organization managing billions of rand in student funding.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education scrutinized the timing and circumstances of the board's removal, including an unplanned meeting between Manamela and board members that was allegedly not formally recorded. Committee member Sihle Lonzi raised concerns about allegations that board members' cellphones were collected during that meeting. While Manamela did not dispute the meeting or the collection of phones, he maintained his actions were guided by legal recommendations.

The committee also questioned whether the decision was politically motivated or linked to the appointment of a new NSFAS chief executive officer, charges the minister denied. The controversy emerges amid ongoing operational challenges at NSFAS, including payment delays, accommodation disputes, and administrative issues affecting students at universities and TVET colleges nationwide. The minister noted that his office had received numerous complaints from students about NSFAS operations, adding pressure to address institutional problems.

For many South African students, NSFAS is a critical lifeline to higher education, making stable and effective governance within the organization a matter of national importance. While Manamela framed the dissolution as a compliance-driven move, lawmakers continue to seek greater clarity on the events leading to the board's removal, reflecting deep concerns about accountability and transparency in the management of student financial aid





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NSFAS Buti Manamela Student Funding South Africa Board Dissolution Parliamentary Hearing Legal Compliance Governance

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