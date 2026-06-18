South Africa's Grid Expansion: Speed, Finance, and Industrial Rebuilding Take Center Stage

South Africa's energy debate has shifted from load shedding to grid constraints. A R440-billion transmission plan aims to connect 56 GW of renewable capacity but faces challenges in execution pace, financing, and industrial capacity. Private sector involvement and a new Credit Guarantee Vehicle are seen as critical to success.

South Africa's energy focus has shifted from load shedding to the critical need for expanding and strengthening the national electricity grid. The National Transmission Company South Africa ( NTCSA ) has launched a R440-billion Transmission Development Plan to add approximately 14,500 km of new transmission lines over the next decade, alongside substations and other infrastructure.

This plan aims to connect about 56 GW of new capacity, predominantly from renewable energy sources. The scale of the challenge is immense; the country has historically built only about 250 km of transmission lines annually, but now needs to increase that output seven to tenfold. Key stakeholders, including government officials, utility executives, and private developers, emphasize that execution speed, financing, and industrial capacity rebuilding are paramount.

During a panel at the Africa Energy Forum, NTCSA CEO Monde Bala outlined priorities: executing the Transmission Development Plan, opening the electricity market, and maintaining system reliability during expansion. Bala stressed that the program is ambitious but essential for national energy security. Silas Zimu, ministerial adviser in the Department of Electricity and Energy, highlighted a strategic reprioritization toward transmission over distribution to avoid overextension.

He explained that the independent transmission program seeks private sector involvement in building assets to NTCSA specifications, with eventual transfer back to the utility. The private sector is already demonstrating capability. Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, reported that his company delivered R1.2 billion worth of transmission infrastructure to Eskom within 17 months using entirely South African firms. Seriti Green plans to invest R4 billion to R5 billion in transmission over three years without seeking sovereign guarantees.

Instead, the company demands certainty of fair grid access. Venn urged collaborative action, proposing a R10 billion to R20 billion fund managed by NTCSA. Financing remains a central hurdle. Lungelo Nkwanyane from National Treasury noted constraints on Eskom and NTCSA balance sheets, as well as limited sovereign guarantee capacity.

A Credit Guarantee Vehicle is being developed to attract private capital by bridging confidence gaps, initially focusing on independent transmission projects due to their advanced development status. Mpho Mokwele of the Development Bank of Southern Africa observed that transmission is now recognized as the missing link not only in South Africa but across the African continent, elevating it as a key topic in energy discussions





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transmission Grid Expansion NTCSA Renewable Energy Private Sector

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GSMA tells Africa to copy South Africa on devicesScrapping the 9% smartphone excise duty triggered an immediate jump in entry-level sales, the GSMA says in a new report.

Read more »

Yoco Launches Major Product Expansion and AI Agent to Empower South African Independent BusinessesYoco announced over 20 new products and features alongside a first look at its upcoming AI agent, marking its transformation from a payments provider to a comprehensive smart commerce platform for independent businesses in South Africa.

Read more »

Sixty60 Launches South Africa’s First Personalised AI Shopping Assistant - IT News AfricaSixty60 Launches South Africa’s First Personalised AI Shopping Assistant - IT News Africa - African Business Technology News

Read more »