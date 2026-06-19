South Africa's Football Aspirations: A Conversation with Patrice Motsepe

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, discusses South Africa's football aspirations, the expansion of the World Cup, and the future of Somali referee Omar Artan.

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe , expressed his belief that Bafana Bafana should aspire to be ranked in the top ten of the world, given the significance of football to the people of South Africa.

He also discussed the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, the future of Somali referee Omar Artan, and how soccer unites people, particularly in the current context of South Africa's relations on the African continent. Motsepe believes that South Africa has immensely talented football players and has set high targets for itself. He emphasized the need for consistent investment in youth, academies, coaches, and players to compete at the highest level in the world.

The World Cup expansion from 32 to 48 teams received criticism that it diluted the tournament's quality, leading to meaningless group-stage games. However, Motsepe thinks it's a good move because it allows the best from Africa to compete against the best in the world. He also highlighted football's developmental obligation, including creating jobs and investing in youth. Motsepe recalled his childhood watching South African football and how it has always meant something to the people.

He believes that Bafana Bafana must be in the top ten in the world in football, which can be achieved with determination, investment, and hard work. He expressed his pride in Somali referee Omar Artan, who was blocked from entering the United States but has since been named as the referee in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. Motsepe also commented on South Africa in the broader African context today, expressing his optimism and confidence in the country's people.

He reiterated that his ambitions to run for President of both FIFA and South Africa were zero, stating that he is excited about the humble contribution he can make. Motsepe believes that football can be used to unite people from different backgrounds and inspire young boys and girls to work hard and achieve their dreams





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Patrice Motsepe Bafana Bafana World Cup Somali Referee Omar Artan South Africa's Football Aspirations

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