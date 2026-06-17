South Africa's Food Price Inflation Slows to 17-Month Low Amid Ample Harvests

Consumer food price inflation in South Africa has decelerated to 1.6% in May 2026, the lowest in 17 months, due to robust domestic and global agricultural output, particularly in grains, fruits, and vegetables. Record grain harvests and favourable production conditions across sectors are easing price pressures, while fuel cost relief from a geopolitical agreement offers additional support. The main forward-looking risk remains the anticipated El Niño drought, which may affect next season's crops.

South Africa 's consumer food price inflation has fallen to its lowest level in 17 months, driven by ample domestic and global supplies across key categories.

According to data from Statistics South Africa released on June 17, 2026, food price inflation slowed to 1.6% in May 2026, down from 2.8% in March. This deceleration is widespread, with grains, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables seeing price pressures ease. Record grain production forecast at 21.1 million tonnes for the summer season, combined with large existing stocks, keeps grain prices under pressure. Global harvests add to this downward trend.

Although recent floods impacted parts of the Eastern and Western Cape, the national fruit harvest remains ample, supporting strong exports of citrus, table grapes, and stone fruits while maintaining well-supplied local markets. Vegetable production conditions are broadly favourable, encouraging increased field activity. Meat price inflation has also moderated, aided by base effects and continued cattle slaughter, with favourable poultry production conditions further contributing. The foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks, while disrupting exports, typically increase domestic supplies.

A recent US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is expected to ease fuel costs, which substantially affect food distribution expenses-over 80% of staple foods are transported by road. The primary medium-term risk is the forecast El Niño drought, which may impact the 2026-27 crop and influence 2027 inflation, but for now, fundamentals point to continued moderation in food price inflation throughout 2026





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Food Inflation South Africa Agriculture Grain Prices Consumer Prices Harvest El Niño Fuel Costs

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