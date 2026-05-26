South Africa's Food Insecurity Crisis: Malnutrition, Unemployment, and the Impact on Children and Families

The South African Human Rights Commission's inquiry into the country's food systems revealed that despite producing enough food to feed the nation, hundreds of children die from malnutrition every year, and 63.5% of South Africans are food insecure. The inquiry also highlighted the challenges faced by individuals and families, such as Nonkululeko Gwaza and the mother of three, who struggle to put enough food on the table each day.

In March, the South Africa n Human Rights Commission held an inquiry into South Africa ’s food systems. It heard from submissions that South Africa produces enough food to feed the nation, yet hundreds of children die from malnutrition every year, and 63.5% of South Africa ns are food insecure.

Nonkululeko Gwaza (65) has lived in Snake Park, Soweto, for 26 years with no electricity or running water. A mother of three, who asked to remain anonymous, struggles to raise her three children and her sister’s two kids on social grants and occasional farm work. A few months later, her son died from acute malnutrition. The country’s unemployment crisis is a driver of its food insecurity, with 8.14 million South Africans officially unemployed.

The Northern Cape has the highest proportion of households registered as indigent with local municipalities. High input prices affect 96% of households, and arid conditions limit grain and fruit production. Many South Africans face increasing challenges related to who eats and who does not. The food poverty line in 2026 is R855 per person per month, meaning a single Child Support Grant does not cover even one person’s minimum food needs, let alone a household’s





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South Africa Food Insecurity Malnutrition Unemployment Child Support Grant Foster Child Grant Old Age Grant Loan Sharks Charities Aid Groups

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