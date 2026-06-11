South Africa's FATF Challenge: Law Enforcement and Legal Reforms

South Africa faces a significant challenge in avoiding another greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to allegations of organised crime infiltration in the highest levels of law enforcement. The country must strengthen its law enforcement capabilities and address deficiencies in its legislative regime to comply with FATF requirements. The FATF will assess the effectiveness of South Africa's law enforcement and legislative reforms, with a particular focus on investigations, prosecutions, and convictions related to serious financial crimes.

Law enforcement is the biggest challenge facing the country in terms of avoiding another greylisting, says Ismail Momoniat, who heads South Africa ’s delegation to the FATF .

Allegations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry that organised crime has infiltrated the highest levels of law enforcement in South Africa risks undermining the country’s status with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is undertaking an assessment of the country’s fitness to combat serious financial crimes. Among the upper echelons of the police force and alleged connections with organised crime syndicates.

Addressing a meeting of parliament’s finance committee to consider legislative amendments to comply with FATF requirements, Ismail Momoniat, who heads South Africa’s delegation to the FATF, said law enforcement is the biggest challenge facing the country in terms of avoiding another greylisting. Technical compliance, namely the country’s legislative and regulatory regime, is low risk, Momoniat said.

The FATF will also assess the effectiveness of the police regarding investigations, prosecutions and convictions with regard to serious money-laundering crimes, terror financing and asset recoveries. The area of law enforcement is one of our biggest challenges, particularly as it relates to financial crimes. The FATF looks at five years of data.

It wants to know the number of cases, how many of them have been fully investigated, whether we are prosecuting such cases, whether there are convictions and so on. I think those measures are going to be quite tough for South Africa to deal with. The FATF has already started another 18-month mutual evaluation process in South Africa that will culminate in a report to the organisation’s plenary in October 2027.

South Africa is required to submit reports on July 27 and October 19, and in 2027 the FATF could conduct an on-site visit. The FATF’s 2027 methodology is wider and tougher than the 2019 evaluation. The FATF will assess the effectiveness in law enforcement requires three national risk assessments, five years of data, good case studies and evidence that law enforcement capacity has been strengthened to deal with financial crimes.

To address deficiencies in South Africa’s legislative regime identified by FATF in its most recent evaluation, the Treasury has urgently tabled the General Laws (Anti-money-laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill. The bill is urgently required before the technical compliance process concludes in November/December. The sooner the bill is in force, the more it will also assist with the effectiveness of law enforcement.

The amendments in the proposed bill will tighten compliance obligations regarding the reporting of beneficial ownership and empower the FIC to conduct lifestyle audits, including of politically exposed persons, and extend the list of entities with which the FIC can share information to include the Public Procurement Office and the Border Management Authority. It will also allow for the sharing of information between banks.

The bill also seeks to increase the maximum administrative sanction that the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) can impose to R10m from R1m





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South Africa FATF Greylisting Organised Crime Law Enforcement Legislative Reforms Technical Compliance Mutual Evaluation Process On-Site Visit Legislative Regime Anti-Money-Laundering And Combating Terrorism Beneficial Ownership Lifestyle Audits Politically Exposed Persons Public Procurement Office Border Management Authority Information Sharing

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