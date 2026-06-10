South Africa's EV Registrations Surge 96% in Q1 2026 as Fuel Prices Spike and Power Supply Stabilises

Electric vehicle registrations in South Africa almost doubled in the first quarter of 2026, driven by rising fuel costs and a year of uninterrupted electricity supply. Industry leaders warn that without stronger policy incentives, the country risks losing automotive manufacturing investment to more supportive African rivals.

Electric vehicle sales in South Africa have surged dramatically in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a clear shift in consumer preferences as fuel prices continue to climb and confidence in the nation's power supply improves.

The latest quarterly review released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) shows that registrations of fully electric passenger cars rose by 96 percent year‑on‑year, bringing the total to 7,940 units - almost double the volume recorded for the same period in 2025. This rapid growth signals that South African motorists are responding to the volatility of petrol and diesel markets and are increasingly attracted by the relative predictability of electricity tariffs.

Hiten Parmar, executive director of the industry advocacy group Electric Mission, explained that the near‑doubling of EV registrations is a direct response to the economic realities facing drivers.

'When fuel prices swing wildly, electricity remains a stable and cheaper source of energy for mobility,' he said. 'Coupled with more than a year of uninterrupted power supply and an expanding network of public charging stations, the financial case for electric cars is becoming unmistakable. ' Electric Mission's own calculations suggest that owners of electric cars and fleet operators are collectively saving hundreds of thousands of rand each year in fuel and maintenance costs when compared with conventional internal‑combustion‑engine vehicles.

The savings are driven by the higher efficiency of electric drivetrains, lower per‑kilometer energy costs, and the reduced need for routine servicing of complex engine components. The momentum in South Africa mirrors a broader global trend. The International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2026 projects that almost 30 percent of all new vehicles sold worldwide will be electric by the end of the year, underscoring the rapid pace of adoption across both mature and emerging markets.

Locally, the absence of load‑shedding for more than twelve months has removed one of the biggest barriers to EV uptake, alleviating consumer anxieties about the ability to charge vehicles reliably. Industry observers warn, however, that the country's automotive sector could lose its competitive edge if policy support does not keep pace with market demand.

While the government has introduced a tax exemption for the first 100,000 electric vehicles manufactured domestically, stakeholders argue that more comprehensive incentives and a clear industrial strategy are needed to secure future investments in vehicle and component production. Parmar pointed out that Morocco has already overtaken South Africa as the continent's largest vehicle producer early in 2026, a development that could foreshadow a shift of manufacturing projects to nations that offer more attractive policy frameworks.

He emphasized that bold, early‑stage interventions - such as subsidies for battery production, support for local supply chains, and accelerated charging infrastructure deployment - are essential to retain automotive jobs and keep South Africa relevant in the fast‑evolving electric mobility landscape. If the current quarterly sales trajectory continues, Electric Mission forecasts that EV registrations could more than double the total volume recorded for the entire previous year.

Such growth would not only reduce the nation's dependence on imported oil but also contribute to emissions reductions and improve air quality in urban areas. The sector's future, however, hinges on sustained government commitment, continued stability of the electricity grid, and ongoing investment in both charging infrastructure and local manufacturing capabilities. The coming months will be decisive in determining whether South Africa can cement its role as a key player in the global transition to electric mobility





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Vehicles South Africa Fuel Prices Automotive Policy Charging Infrastructure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's economy grows 0.5% in Q1 2026, beats expectationsSouth Africa's economy grew 0.5% in the first quarter of 2026, despite a contraction in the key manufacturing sector. The growth was driven by finance, agriculture, trade, and transport, which contributed to a slight uptick in growth to 0.5% from 0.4% during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Read more »

Register Online to Vote in 2026 Municipal Elections in South AfricaSouth Africans can now register online to vote in the 2026 municipal elections, making the voting process more accessible and convenient.

Read more »

Organize Your Tax Records: Expert Advice for the 2026 Tax Year in South AfricaChartered accountant Professor Dilip Garach emphasizes the importance of organizing tax records for the upcoming tax season, clarifying the 2026 tax year period from March 2025 to February 2026, and reminding taxpayers of their obligations to the South African Revenue Service.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Ronwen Williams backs South Africa goalkeeping trio to shineBafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has praised South Africa’s goalkeeping department ahead of their 2026 World Cup Group A fixtures against Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea.

Read more »