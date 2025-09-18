South Africa's Energy Crisis Cripples Key Industries

Rising electricity prices, chronic load shedding, and Eskom's instability are pushing South African businesses, particularly in manufacturing and mining, to the brink of collapse.

South Africa 's once-thriving manufacturing and mining sectors are facing a grave threat: unsustainable electricity price increases. Years of escalating tariffs, frequent power outages ( load shedding ), and Eskom 's instability have pushed companies to the brink. Some have already been forced to shut down operations and lay off workers. A prime example is Glencore, a global mining giant, which has suspended production at several ferrochrome smelters including Boshoek, Wonderkop, and Lion.

The company has also completely shut down operations in Rustenburg and Lydenburg due to soaring electricity costs and economic pressures. South Africa holds around 80% of the world's chrome ore reserves, making it a key player in ferrochrome, a crucial ingredient for stainless steel. However, unreliable and expensive power has forced Glencore to cede ground to rivals, particularly China, which benefits from cheaper electricity and labor. As a result, much of the stainless-steel supply chain has shifted overseas.Glencore is not alone in its struggle. South Africa's biggest electricity users have also sounded the alarm. The Energy Intensive Users Group of Southern Africa (EIUG) has urged the energy regulator, Nersa, to review Eskom's current tariff plan following a R54 billion mistake that will lead to even higher bills. The group expressed dismay at the lack of transparency in the decision, which unfairly burdens consumers. The EIUG pointed out that electricity prices have skyrocketed from 19.9c/kWh in 2008 to 165.43c/kWh in 2024, an eightfold increase. For many large businesses, electricity now accounts for as much as 40% of production costs. The constant price hikes, volatility, and uncertainty have already caused some operations to close and discouraged new investment in South Africa





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Eskom Electricity Crisis Manufacturing Mining Load Shedding Energy Prices

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New property rules for Cape Town, and South Africa’s shocking corruption statsHere are five important things happening in South Africa today, Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

Read more »

The one thing South Africa and the United States have in commonSouth Africa and the United States both have a massive debt problem—and politician who show little appetite for cutting their spending.

Read more »

R400-billion electricity crisis in South AfricaKgosientsho Ramokgopa says that collectively, South African municipalities are owed R400 billion.

Read more »

Google launching four new infrastructure hubs for undersea cables landing in South AfricaThe hubs, which usually comprise the critical infrastructure for subsea cables such as landing stations and data centres, will connect Google’s Equiano and Umoja cables to the north, west, south, and east of Africa.

Read more »

New Uber and Bolt laws won’t solve one big problem in South AfricaNew laws for Uber and Bolt drivers fail to address one of the biggest concerns with the services in South Africa.

Read more »

Coca-Cola South Africa announces hundreds of job cutsCoca-Cola South Africa has confirmed plans to lay off 680 employees as part of a wider restructuring strategy, affecting mainly administrative, distribution, and support roles at its bottling plants and regional offices.

Read more »