South Africa's Employment Equity Amendment Act Moves Forward After Court Dismisses Employer Challenge

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an urgent application by employer groups to interdict the implementation of South Africa's Employment Equity Regulations and five-year sectoral targets, allowing the Department of Employment and Labour to enforce the new framework. Minister Nomakhosazana Meth stated that designated employers must align their annual targets with sector quotas and obtain compliance certificates for state contracts. Legal challenges by Neasa and Sakeliga were rejected, though a separate constitutional challenge remains unresolved. The government asserts that the amendments promote equality and true democracy for underrepresented groups.

South Africa's Employment Equity Amendment Act , which came into effect in January and April last year, alongside new regulations and five-year sectoral targets, is moving forward after the Constitutional Court dismissed an urgent application by employer groups to halt its implementation.

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth confirmed that the Department is now forging ahead with enforcement, emphasizing that the law aims to promote equality and ensure equitable representation of designated groups in the workforce. The legal framework applies to designated employers-those with 50 or more employees-who must set annual employment equity targets aligned with sector-specific quotas and submit regular reports.

While employers retain some flexibility to justify deviations under Section 42(4) of the Employment Equity Act, they are also required to obtain compliance certificates to qualify for state contracts. The National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa) and Sakeliga had argued that the regulations were unconstitutional and unlawful, but the apex court rejected their challenge, following earlier dismissals by the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal.

A separate part of the case, which seeks to declare Section 15A of the Amendment Act unconstitutional and overturn the sectoral targets, remains pending. Minister Meth underscored that the amendments are not sinister but are vital for achieving genuine democracy and redressing historical imbalances. The Department now expects full compliance from designated employers across all sectors as the phased targets are rolled out over the next five years





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Employment Equity Amendment Act Sectoral Numerical Targets Designated Employers Constitutional Court Nomakhosazana Meth Neasa Sakeliga EE Compliance Certificates State Contracts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Tumultuous 2002 World Cup Campaign Marked by Coaching Turmoil and Near MissSouth Africa's second consecutive World Cup appearance in 2002 was marred by structural issues and rapid coaching changes, as three managers-Trott Moloto, Carlos Queiroz, and Jomo Sono-took charge between the 1998 and 2002 tournaments. Despite a strong qualifying campaign under Queiroz, who was sacking before the finals, Sono led the team to a narrow third-place finish in Group B, missing the knockout stage by goal difference. The campaign highlighted ongoing instability within the South African Football Association.

Read more »

South Africa's Mexico-bound plans thrown into uncertainty due to visa complicationsSouth Africa's senior men's national team is facing uncertainty ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to visa complications, forcing the team to postpone its scheduled departure to Mexico.

Read more »

South Africa loses its crown to one of its biggest competitorsSouth Africa has lost its title as Africa's most industrialised economy.

Read more »

South Africa Ranks Fourth Highest in Africa for Suicide Rates Amid Economic and Healthcare CrisisSouth Africa faces a severe mental health emergency, ranking fourth in Africa for suicide rates and losing over R250 billion annually to untreated conditions. The government is implementing a national strategy to integrate services and train primary care staff, while experts warn of vast socioeconomic impacts.

Read more »