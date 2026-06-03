South Africa's Employment Amendment Bill Targets Labour Quotas and Employer Accountability

South Africa's Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya has emphasized that reinforced labour quotas under the Employment Services Amendment Bill will ensure fair labour market access for all citizens. The Bill, currently before Parliament, aims to amend the 2014 Act to regulate foreign national employment, prevent worker exploitation, and boost citizen job opportunities. It will shift penalties from fines to criminal charges for non-compliant employers. Sibiya stresses that employers, not immigrants, bear responsibility for creating demand for illegal labour, and the Bill will empower the department to enforce stricter compliance.

Wednesday 03 June 2026 - 09:38am JOHANNESBURG - Reinforced labour quotas are what will ensure all South Africa ns get a fair chance in the country's labour market.

This is according to Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya, who said the Employment Services Amendment Bill is before Parliament. The Bill seeks to amend the 2014 Act to better regulate the employment of foreign nationals in South Africa. It also aims to prevent worker exploitation and enhance job opportunities for citizens.

"It has gone past legal scrutiny and it is Parliament's process that will determine how soon we can start," said Sibiya. Currently, the department can only hand out fines to businesses found hiring immigrants who don't have proper documentation. Once the Bill is enacted, employers can face criminal charges if found to be in contravention of the law.

Some organisations have alleged that illegal foreign nationals are stealing jobs from locals, and others Demonstrators have also alleged that the nationals are involved in improper practices and monopolise the spaza shop trade. Sibiya said the blame lies squarely with employers and as such, strong policies must be put in place to deal with that.

"Employers are the ones creating demand for illegal immigrants who are working in our country," said Sibiya. Sibiya said once the Bill is enacted into law, the department will be able to make it tough for businesses that do not comply





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Employment Amendment Bill Labour Quotas Foreign Workers Employer Accountability South Africa

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