South Africa's Electoral Commission Intensifies Youth Voter Drive Amid Distrust

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has launched its 2026 election campaign with a slogan "Get Up, Show Up, Vote", focusing on young South Africans. Despite registration efforts and reaching hundreds of thousands of students, youth remain under-registered. Simultaneously, South African youth express a sense of civic duty but widespread distrust in politicians, highlighting a disconnect between government messaging and their daily struggles.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission ( IEC ) has officially launched its 2026 national election campaign, centered on the slogan "Get Up, Show Up, Vote". This initiative aims to bolster democratic participation across South Africa, with a particular focus on engaging young citizens.

Voter education and registration have become central pillars of the IEC's strategy, as they urge all eligible South Africans, especially first-time voters, to utilize the designated voter registration weekend to either register for the first time, confirm their existing details, or update any outdated information. Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo highlighted a persistent challenge: despite concerted outreach efforts, young people continue to represent one of the least registered age cohorts on the national voters' roll.

To directly address this, the IEC has been implementing its Tertiary Institutions Campaign, targeting universities and colleges nationwide. The campaign has already engaged with 269,000 students, leading to 158,000 new voter registrations. This effort coincides with South Africa's Youth Month, during which the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has also issued a strong call to the youth, urging them to register and actively participate in shaping the future of their local municipalities.

SALGA has intensified its own mobilization drives through its dedicated Youth Commission, aiming to bridge the gap between young citizens and local governance. However, underlying this call to action are significant sentiments of distrust. In interviews conducted by eNCA on the streets of Johannesburg, many young people acknowledged their intention to vote but expressed a profound lack of faith in the political class.

One young voter stated, "I am going to vote because I think we all have a responsibility to contribute to the state of our nation. And I think the only way to participate directly is through voting.

" Yet, they immediately followed with critique: "I genuinely do not trust them. I think they are greedy. I also do not think they really understand the consequences of their actions.

" This quote encapsulates a broader perception among South African youth: there is a palpable disconnect between the government's civic messaging and the immediate, tangible issues that young people face daily, such as unemployment, education costs, and public safety. This disconnect poses a complex challenge for electoral bodies like the IEC and SALGA, as their logistical successes in registration must now contend with deeper questions of political efficacy and trust that may ultimately influence turnout among the nation's youngest voters.

The IEC's "Get Up, Show Up, Vote" campaign represents a substantial logistical and educational undertaking. The focus on tertiary institutions is a strategic move to capture first-time voters at a life stage when they are establishing their civic identity. The reported figures-269,000 students reached and 158,000 new registrations-demonstrate the scale of this operation and its potential to numerically boost the youth segment on the voters' roll.

However, these metrics alone do not measure the quality of engagement or the durability of the civic habit being formed. The campaign's success will be ultimately judged by whether these new registrants actually cast their ballots in 2026. The IEC's acknowledgment that youth remain under-registered underscores that previous efforts, while yielding numbers, have not fully overcome the barriers to participation.

These barriers are multifaceted, encompassing not just administrative hurdles but also socio-economic factors and a growing sense of alienation from formal politics. SALGA's parallel efforts draw attention to the local government dimension, reminding young people that elections are not only about national parliament but also about municipal councils that directly affect service delivery, local economic development, and community safety. By linking voting to "shaping the future of their municipalities," SALGA attempts to localize the stakes of participation.

Yet, the street interviews from Johannesburg suggest that this message may be getting lost in translation. The youth quoted exhibit a cognitive dissonance: a sense of civic duty compelling them to vote, juxtaposed with a deep-seated cynicism about politicians' motives and competence. The perception of greed and a lack of consequence-awareness points to a perceived moral and intellectual gap between the electorate and the elected.

This sentiment is compounded by the feeling that government messaging-perhaps inclusive of IEC's and SALGA's own campaigns-does not resonate with the ground-level realities of young South Africans. Issues like the high unemployment rate for youth, the burden of student debt, and concerns about crime are likely dominating their daily lives, and they may not see how casting a vote directly and swiftly addresses these problems.

Therefore, while registration drives are necessary first steps, they may be insufficient without a concomitant shift in the political culture and policy priorities that fuel this apathy and distrust





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