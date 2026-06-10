South Africa's economy grows 0.5% in Q1 2026, beats expectations

South Africa's economy grew 0.5% in the first quarter of 2026, despite a contraction in the key manufacturing sector. The growth was driven by finance, agriculture, trade, and transport, which contributed to a slight uptick in growth to 0.5% from 0.4% during the fourth quarter of 2025.

South Africa 's economy grew 0.5% in the first quarter of 2026, shrugging off a contraction in the key manufacturing sector. The growth was driven by finance, agriculture, trade, and transport, which contributed to a slight uptick in growth to 0.5% from 0.4% during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Despite beating expectations, higher input costs from a sharp jump in fuel prices are expected to take their toll on sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and agriculture. Finance, real estate, and business services industry increased by 0.9%, contributing 0.2 percentage points to the overall number. Mining was also stronger due to higher output in platinum group metals, gold, chromium ore, and diamonds. Factory production, however, declined by 0.8%, subtracting 0.1 percentage points from first-quarter GDP growth.

The economy only felt the partial impact of the US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted the flow of cargo through the Strait of Hormuz since it broke out at end-February. Expenditure on real GDP increased by 0.5% in the first quarter after a 0.3% increase at the end of last year. Household consumption, however, expanded by a marginal 0.1%, the lowest growth rate in eight quarters.

Economists are anticipating a slowdown in GDP growth in the coming quarters, driven by the protracted Middle East conflict and the resulting increase in fuel costs. The document notes that the gradual deindustrialisation of the economy since the advent of democracy in 1994 has whittled the manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP to about 13% from about 23%.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana forecast a 1.6% increase for 2026 in his February budget but is likely to cut this in his medium-term budget policy statement in October as higher input costs hinder production





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