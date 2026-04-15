South Africa's Economic Rebound Tempered by Geopolitical Storm

Economic activity in South Africa showed a healthy increase in March 2026, driven by factors like moderating inflation and real wage growth. However, escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the Iran war, are casting a long shadow, leading to downward revisions of growth forecasts by the IMF and significantly impacting fuel prices. While electronic transaction volumes and various economic indices show positive signs, experts caution that these gains are vulnerable to global instability, with consumers and businesses bracing for further cost increases across sectors.

Economic activity in South Africa saw a notable uptick in March 2026, propelled by the same favourable economic conditions that supported growth in the preceding year. This positive momentum, however, is shadowed by growing geopolitical instabilities that cast a pall over future economic projections. This assessment stems from the latest PayInc Economic Index , which quantifies the value of electronic transactions processed via the PayInc platform, complemented by insights from the PayInc Cash Index for the fourth quarter of 2025, which scrutinizes developments within the cash industry.

Shergeran Naidoo, head of stakeholder engagements at PayInc, elaborated on the index’s performance: “The PayInc Economic Index experienced a monthly increase of 0.9%, reaching an index level of 104.7 in March. At this benchmark, the index stands 4.6% higher than its value a year prior.” Independent economist Elize Kruger observed that the sustained positive economic drivers since 2025 have demonstrably stimulated economic activity. These include a moderation in inflation rates, real wage growth, reductions in interest rates, and an overall improvement in consumer and business confidence.

Evidence of this economic buoyancy is further supported by data from Naamsa, which reported a significant year-on-year increase of 17.3% in total vehicle sales for March 2026, with new car sales climbing by 18.2%. The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also showed positive movement, rising to 50.8 from a neutral 50.0 in February, signifying the first improvement in business conditions witnessed in six months. Even the seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), while still operating below the 50 mark indicating contraction, saw a marginal improvement in manufacturing sector activity, increasing to 49.0 in March from 47.4 in February.

However, Kruger sounded a note of caution, likening March’s robust economic performance to a temporary lull before significant challenges emerge. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has profoundly altered the anticipated economic landscape for both South Africa and the global economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its most recent World Economic Outlook report, has revised its global economic growth forecast downwards by 0.2 percentage points to 3.1%, attributing this revision to the adverse effects of the war on inflation and overall growth. For South Africa, the IMF has consequently downgraded its growth projection to a mere 1.0% for 2026, a reduction of 0.4 percentage points from previous estimates, placing it slightly below the Carpe Diem Research forecast.

“While the full ramifications of the war remain unpredictable, contingent on its duration, it is becoming increasingly evident that even a relatively brief conflict will have discernible ripple effects on both global and domestic economic prospects in the coming months,” stated Kruger. Consumers and businesses are already grappling with elevated fuel costs. Although a temporary R3/litre fuel levy subsidy provided some respite for South Africans in April, it represents a substantial R6 billion per month in forfeited tax revenue for the national treasury. Despite this subsidy, the monthly fuel price increases implemented on April 1st – R3.06/litre for petrol and R7.37/litre for diesel (0.05S) – were the largest single-month hikes ever recorded in South Africa.

Kruger anticipates at least two more months of escalating fuel prices unless substantial progress is made towards a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict. Current under-recoveries compared to existing pump prices indicate an impending fuel price shock for the May adjustment, particularly impacting diesel consumers. As of April 13th, the average under-recoveries for 95 ULP and 93 ULP petrol stood at R3.20/l and R2.82/l, respectively. The situation for diesel is significantly more severe, with the average under-recovery for 0.05S diesel reaching a substantial R9.61/l. In addition to these increases, which are influenced by fluctuations in product prices and the rand exchange rate, a slate levy is also likely to be incorporated into May’s fuel price adjustment. South Africa’s fuel pricing mechanism includes a slate account, a self-adjusting financial record used by the government to reconcile differences between the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) and the official, monthly pump price.

Kruger warned that it will be exceedingly difficult for businesses to absorb the projected surge in fuel prices. This surge is anticipated to not only fuel a sharp increase in consumer inflation but also likely to instigate a widespread upward adjustment of prices across various sectors of the economy. In response to a sharp escalation in jet fuel prices, several major South African airlines introduced temporary surcharges in March. These increased costs extend to cargo operations, directly impacting all airfreight services within the country. Consequently, a local courier company has implemented a temporary airline fuel surcharge on all its airfreight routes, and a ride-hailing service has also revised its fares upwards. Furthermore, agricultural organizations have issued warnings that the substantial increases in both diesel and fertilizer prices will inevitably translate into higher food prices in the near future.

The total volume of transactions processed through PayInc surged in March 2026, reaching 195.5 million, an increase of 13.4% compared to the previous year. The most significant growth was observed in the PayShap and EFT credit payment streams.





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