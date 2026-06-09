South Africa's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds from Middle East Conflict and Rising Fuel Costs

South Africa's economic growth is projected to slow in the coming quarters due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has driven up oil prices and fueled inflation. While most sectors showed expansion in Q1 2026, manufacturing contracted. Standard Bank warns of worsening conditions from Q2 onward as fuel prices surge and interest rates rise, though elevated terms of trade and policy reforms may provide some offset. Medium-term growth is still expected to reach around 2%.

9 June 2026, 17:27 Economic growth is expected to decline in the coming months as the effects of the conflict in the Middle East has had on oil prices and its impact on inflation becomes more pronounced.

The data indicates that nine out of 10 sectors tracked by Stats SA recorded positive growth in the first quarter except for the manufacturing sector which declined in the period. Standard Bank Economist Shireen Darmalingam elaborates, "We anticipate a slowdown in GDP growth in the coming quarters driven by the protracted Middle East conflict and the resulting increase in fuel costs.

Business confidence has already deteriorated in the second quarter and we expect mounting pressures on consumers who are already under strain prior to the fuel price shock. Conditions are likely to worsen further from the second quarter as fuel prices surge and interest rates increased, the impact of the Iran conflict on SA economic growth however is being counteracted by SA's elevated terms of trade and support from ongoing policy reforms.

We continue to expect a moderate improvement in growth to around 2% over the medium term.





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South Africa Economic Growth Middle East Conflict Oil Prices Inflation GDP Slowdown Manufacturing Decline Fuel Costs Interest Rates Policy Reforms

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