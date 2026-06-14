South Africa's Disappointing Start in T20 World Cup

The Proteas suffered a disappointing 65-run loss to Australia in their World Cup opener, with the Australians out-playing and out-thinking them. The batting order, field positioning, and pace selection were among the issues that South Africa needs to address before their next match against Pakistan.

Nadine de Klerk is bowled by Australia's Georgia Wareham in Saturday's T20 World Cup at Old Trafford. The Proteas may have felt confident going into the opener but lacked the nous and skill, particularly in the field, suffering a disappointing 65-run loss.

Australia out-played and out-thought the South Africans. From the selection of more spinners and understanding of the game's rhythm, Australia was always a couple of steps ahead. The batting order featured De Klerk coming in at No 4, a position in which she'd batted nine times previously. She's never been successful there, with the 25 she made Saturday the highest score in that spot.

The plan to bat there was only discussed after the team arrived in England two weeks ago. South Africa's other shortcoming was in the field, which proved extremely costly. Chloe Tryon dropped Ellyse Perry, and there were a plethora of misses on the ground which gifted the Australians about 25 more runs.

The pace on that wicket was definitely easier to face, and there is a lot to think about before Wednesday's match in Birmingham against Pakistan, with thinking better being just one of the issues that needs to be resolved





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T20 World Cup Australia Vs South Africa Nadine De Klerk Georgia Wareham Proteas Field Positioning Pace Selection Batting Order Laura Wolvaardt Sophie Molineux Chloe Tryon Sune Luus Ellyse Perry Georgia Wareham Shabnim Ismail Dane Van Niekerk Tazmin Brits Annerie Dercksen Annerie Dercksen Dane Van Niekerk Tazmin Brits Marizanne Kapp Laura Wolvaardt Sophie Molineux Chloe Tryon Sune Luus Ellyse Perry Georgia Wareham Shabnim Ismail Dane Van Niekerk Tazmin Brits Annerie Dercksen Dane Van Niekerk Tazmin Brits Marizanne Kapp Laura Wolvaardt Sophie Molineux Chloe Tryon Sune Luus Ellyse Perry Georgia Wareham Shabnim Ismail

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