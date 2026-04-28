South Africa's Department of Defence Outsources Website Management Amidst Broader Tech Procurement Drive

The Department of Defence is seeking a provider for website development, hosting, and maintenance, while other government entities are investing in AI, data analytics, SMS services, and contact centre solutions.

The South African Department of Defence (DOD) is initiating a significant outsourcing project, seeking a service provider to handle the complete lifecycle of its online presence.

This encompasses the development, hosting, and ongoing maintenance of websites representing various branches of the South African National Defence Force, including the Department itself, the South African Navy, the South African Army, the South African Air Force, the South African Military Health Services, the South African Reserve Force, and the Chaplaincy. The project aims to modernize and secure these digital platforms, bringing them up to the highest international standards.

A critical aspect of this modernization effort is the implementation of HTTPS across all websites, addressing a current vulnerability where none of the eight currently accessible sites utilize this secure protocol, leaving visitors exposed to security warnings. The chosen bidder will be responsible for deploying and maintaining the websites on a dedicated server environment, which will remain the property of the DOD throughout and beyond the implementation phase.

The department has standardized on WordPress or Drupal as its preferred Content Management Systems (CMS), requiring the service provider to offer continuous development, maintenance, support, and enhancements over a three-year contract period. The estimated workload is 2,520 hours, averaging 70 hours per month, although the DOD reserves the flexibility to adjust this based on project scope and budgetary constraints. Importantly, the DOD will handle daily content updates internally, focusing the service provider’s efforts on the technical aspects of website management.

A compulsory briefing for potential bidders is scheduled for May 5th at the Armscor building in Pretoria, with submissions due by May 18th. Beyond the DOD’s substantial undertaking, several other South African governmental entities are also pursuing technology-related procurements. The City of Cape Town is actively seeking expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics, issuing a request for proposals split into two distinct categories: AI and data insights, and AI and data product development.

Service providers can bid on either or both categories, allowing for specialized offerings. Simultaneously, the city is establishing a panel of IT assurance experts to conduct independent reviews throughout the lifecycle of major IT projects, ensuring quality and security. The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is soliciting bids for comprehensive bulk SMS messaging services, vital for real-time communication with road users regarding e-toll transactions, account alerts, and general customer engagement.

Sanral also requires upgrades and maintenance for its Gallagher software and access control systems, crucial for securing its facilities nationwide, a service currently lacking across its offices and operational sites. Eskom’s National Transmission Company of South Africa requires calibration and repair services for its telecommunications test equipment, essential for maintaining the accuracy of its network infrastructure. Regular calibration and prompt repairs are critical for reliable testing and maintenance procedures.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is seeking a provider to modify and maintain the web-based Protected Area Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool for South Africa (METT-SA), a self-evaluation tool used to assess and improve the management of protected areas. Finally, the Department of Employment and Labour is initiating a shift in its approach to contact centre services for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Having successfully outsourced its contact centre since 2020, stabilizing core business processes, the UIF now intends to bring these operations back in-house. However, recognizing the limitations of its current technology infrastructure, the department is seeking proposals for a modern contact centre solution. This indicates a move towards greater control and potentially cost savings, but necessitates a significant investment in updated technology.

These diverse procurement activities across multiple departments highlight a continued focus on leveraging technology to improve service delivery, enhance security, and streamline operations within the South African public sector. The range of projects, from website modernization to AI implementation and contact centre upgrades, demonstrates a broad commitment to digital transformation. The emphasis on security, particularly the DOD’s requirement for HTTPS implementation, underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity in government operations.

The upcoming briefings and submission deadlines represent key milestones in these procurement processes, offering opportunities for technology providers to engage with the South African government and contribute to its digital evolution





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Department Of Defence Outsourcing Website Development AI Data Analytics Sanral Eskom UIF

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