South Africa's Debt Surge Driven by Growth Misses and Persistent Spending Overruns, Analysis Finds

An in‑depth review shows that slower than expected growth, weaker tax revenues and repeated overspending on state enterprises and free education have pushed public debt above two times GDP since 2008, prompting calls for tighter fiscal planning and oversight.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana highlighted the growing concern over South Africa's public debt trajectory as the National Treasury prepares to release its medium term fiscal anchors later this year.

The analysis shows that public debt has more than doubled since 2008 relative to gross domestic product, a trend that persisted despite Treasury forecasts that consistently anticipated a stabilising debt path. The drivers of this fiscal drift are more complex than a simple misreading of the economy. On the demand side, macroeconomic shocks that were not fully anticipated by the Treasury, the Reserve Bank and the International Monetary Fund resulted in a slower growth trend after the global financial crisis.

The Treasury's growth projections have tended to be slightly optimistic since 2010, reflecting the difficulty of forecasting in an environment of recurring external shocks and shifting structural constraints. Yet the forecasting errors for gross domestic product were broadly in line with those of other major institutions, meaning that the lower growth was a shared surprise rather than a unique flaw in Treasury modelling. Lower growth translated into weaker tax collections between the 2016/17 and 2020/21 fiscal years.

Revenue performance briefly improved in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 periods thanks to higher commodity prices and the gradual increase in the value added tax rate to fifteen percent in 2018/19. Personal income tax brackets were also adjusted below the rate of inflation, further boosting effective tax rates.

However, the shortfall in revenue was only part of the story. Persistent overspending across several budget lines played a decisive role in pushing debt higher. Before the Covid pandemic the largest sources of unplanned expenditure were bailouts for state owned enterprises such as Eskom and the rollout of free higher education. The pandemic intensified the spending pressure as the government expanded social relief grants and continued to inject capital into struggling enterprises.

Even after the acute phase of the health crisis, total public spending grew faster than Treasury projections, despite a slowdown in the growth of major spending components. Capital investment proved to be a notable exception. The share of government investment in total national investment has been on a steady decline since 2010, driving the national investment rate toward pre‑democracy lows.

This under‑investment in infrastructure feeds directly into the structural constraints that have hampered productive capacity and further depressed growth, creating a feedback loop that amplified revenue shortfalls. The cumulative impact of these dynamics is evident in debt service costs. Between 2011 and 2024 the state has paid more than two point five trillion rand in unexpected debt service, an amount that exceeds twenty times the annual budget for policing.

The inability of fiscal consolidation measures introduced after 2010 to offset the higher borrowing needs underscores the limitations of a purely demand‑side approach when growth underperforms expectations. The analysis recommends that future fiscal projections incorporate more robust assessments of business‑cycle conditions, systematic reviews of forecast errors and clearer scenario planning for long‑term debt sustainability.

Strengthening fiscal planning through regular post‑budget evaluations, independent audits, stricter controls on deviations from medium‑term expenditure allocations and tighter oversight of state owned enterprise support arrangements would improve resilience to macroeconomic shocks and reinforce institutional fiscal discipline. The Treasury is expected to detail these fiscal anchors in the upcoming medium‑term budget statement, signalling the direction of policy adjustments aimed at stabilising the debt trajectory





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Public Debt Fiscal Policy Economic Growth State Owned Enterprises Budget Planning

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