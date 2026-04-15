South Africa's DA to Review Cabinet Representatives' Performance

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second-largest political party, will assess its representatives in President Ramaphosa's cabinet, led by newly elected leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, to determine their continued tenure. The move comes after the party joined the government of national unity in 2024 following the ANC's loss of majority. The DA aims to demonstrate its commitment to good governance and address voter concerns.

South Africa 's second-largest political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has announced it will evaluate the performance of its representatives within President Cyril Ramaphosa 's cabinet. This assessment aims to determine whether these individuals will retain their positions. The announcement was made on Monday by Geordin Hill-Lewis , the newly elected leader of the DA. The DA entered the government of national unity in 2024, following the African National Congress's (ANC) loss of its parliamentary majority, a historic first since the end of apartheid three decades prior. As part of this coalition, the DA secured six cabinet seats and six deputy ministerial posts.

Hill-Lewis emphasized that no one is automatically entitled to any office or position within the government. He stated this should not be the case and that positions must be earned through demonstratable performance. While President Ramaphosa retains the authority to appoint his executive, he has generally accepted the nominations put forth by the leaders of the nine other parties involved in the government. Hill-Lewis is scheduled to meet with Ramaphosa on Tuesday, but he has not yet made any decisions regarding potential replacements. He acknowledged the DA, which has a history of predominantly white leadership, must work to gain broader support from a predominantly black electorate to achieve its goal of becoming the country's largest party by 2029. He stresses the party will avoid blaming voters for not agreeing with their message or not supporting what they offer and instead, will focus on internal evaluations to identify why the trust-deficit gap still exists and address it.

The DA's performance review comes as the political landscape in South Africa continues to evolve. The DA's ability to retain its cabinet positions hinges on the successful fulfillment of its duties and adherence to the principles of good governance, the same that are expected of the ANC and other coalition partners. The DA's influence is directly tied to its ability to demonstrate its commitment to effective governance and ability to deliver meaningful services to the population. The party's decision to evaluate its cabinet representatives reflects a commitment to accountability and highlights the importance of performance within the coalition government. The focus on results and outcomes suggests a potential shift towards a more pragmatic approach to governance, one that prioritizes efficiency and responsiveness to the needs of the electorate. The DA's internal assessment represents a proactive step in ensuring the party's continued relevance and influence in the complex political environment of South Africa. This process could lead to strategic adjustments within the party’s leadership team, with the intent of fortifying the party’s position within the government of national unity. Furthermore, this assessment offers an opportunity for the DA to demonstrate its commitment to collaboration and to the overall stability and effectiveness of the government.

Hill-Lewis believes that the municipal elections, expected later this year, will serve as a crucial test for the DA. These elections will gauge whether the party can capitalize on public dissatisfaction with the collapse of basic services in municipalities led by the ANC. In a prior interview, he noted a shifting trend in South African politics, stating that the old racial divides are starting to break down. He observed that a growing number of South Africans are frustrated with the erosion and dilapidation of basic services, state functions, and departments due to corruption and mismanagement. He anticipates that the succession race within the ANC, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula as potential candidates to replace Ramaphosa, will test the stability of the coalition government. Hill-Lewis expects the internal conflicts within the ANC to be extremely contentious and believes that the DA will need to reassess the impact of the succession on the coalition government and the country as a whole. Hill-Lewis himself has presidential aspirations. The DA's approach to governance and its efforts to gain a larger share of the vote will be critical in shaping the future of South African politics





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