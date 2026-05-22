South Africa's Crime Statistics: A High-Risk Province and the Link to Unemployment

Despite a decrease in some crime categories, the levels of violence and criminality in South Africa remain unacceptably high, according to Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. There were 58 murders every day during the fourth quarter, and the Eastern Cape has the highest risk of murder per capita.

Despite a decrease in certain crime categories, the levels of violence and criminality in South Africa remain unacceptably high, according to Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

According to the fourth-quarter crime statistics released in Pretoria, there were 58 murders every day during the period, from January to March this year. He further revealed that the Eastern Cape has the highest risk with 14.3 murders per 100,000 people, followed by the Western Cape with 12.8 and KZN with 8.8.

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party MP and Portfolio Committee on Police member, David Skosana, argues that addressing unemployment is crucial to decreasing crime levels in the country





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