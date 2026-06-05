South Africa's Cost-of-Living Crisis Deepens

The cost-of-living crisis in South Africa is deepening, with rising food and fuel costs placing increasing pressure on households, particularly low-income families. The country's reliance on imported fuel and road transport means that increases in diesel and petrol costs affect everything from farming and food processing to distribution and retail. The PMBEJD's April 2026 Household Affordability Index found that the cost of its household food basket rose by 2.3% month-on-month to R5 452.09, an increase the PMBEJD said may be linked to rising fuel prices, filtering through the food system.

Balancing act: As a country heavily reliant on imported fuel and road transport, increases in diesel and petrol costs affect everything from farming and food processing to distribution and retail.

Photo: File(PMBEJD) paints a stark picture of the growing pressure on households, with rising food and fuel costs deepening an affordability crisis that is hitting women and children particularly hard. The organisation's April 2026 Household Affordability Index found that the cost of its household food basket rose by 2.3% month-on-month to R5 452.09, an increase the PMBEJD said may be linked to rising fuel prices, filtering through the food system.

As a country heavily reliant on imported fuel and road transport, increases in diesel and petrol costs affect everything from farming and food processing to distribution and retail. But the report argued that the crisis extends far beyond food inflation. The real concern is that many households simply do not have enough income left after paying for essential expenses such as transport and electricity to afford a nutritious diet.

A worker earning the maximum monthly minimum wage of R4594.96 would be left with only R1893.11 after paying average transport costs of R1 520 and electricity costs of R1 181.85. Children are among the most vulnerable. The PMBEJD estimates that the average monthly cost of feeding a child a basic nutritious diet reached R964.94 in April, while the child support grant stood at R580.

The grant is therefore around 40% below the cost of a nutritious diet and 32% below the food poverty line. The report also highlights the disproportionate burden carried by women, who are often responsible for managing household food budgets and making difficult choices when money runs short. According to the PMBEJD, women frequently absorb economic shocks by reducing the quality of food purchased, taking on debt or sacrificing their own nutritional needs to ensure that children are fed.

The figures highlight the daily balancing act facing many of the country's low-income families. After paying for transport, electricity and other essentials, there is often too little left for food, leaving households to make difficult decisions about what they buy, what they cut back on and how they stretch their already tight budgets. by the Competition Commission South Africa warned that rising prices for essentials such as food, fuel and electricity are placing increasing pressure on South African households, particularly low-income families.

The report noted that poorer households have consistently experienced higher inflation than wealthier households, making them especially vulnerable to economic shocks and rising living costs. According to the commission, the country's cost-of-living crisis reflects broader economic challenges, including persistent poverty, inequality and exposure to global economic volatility. Rising prices, it said, have eroded household purchasing power, increased the risk of food insecurity and forced many families to make difficult trade-offs between basic necessities.

The report also highlighted the growing strain that transport, electricity and debt repayments place on household budgets. Citing affordability research, it said that the average worker spends more than 57% of monthly earnings on transport and electricity alone, leaving limited income for food and other essential expenses. Aggressive interest rate hikes have compounded the problem, adding considerable amounts to monthly repayments on home loans and other forms of credit.

Given that wages have failed to keep pace with the rising costs, the strain on household budgets is a real concern, the report said. The commission argued that understanding the drivers of rising living costs will be critical if South Africa is to address growing financial insecurity and inequality.

Jacob Raborolo, a beggar on the streets of Johannesburg, said it has become increasingly difficult to get people to give them money, as most tell them to go and find a job. Most people will tell you to at least do something, which is why you see us washing windows at traffic lights. If you're just begging with a plastic bag for people to throw their rubbish into, you won't get anything.

When it rains, it's even more difficult because you can't wash the windows. Raborolo understands that the high cost of living and rising petrol prices are affecting citizens and that not everyone can afford what they once could. Money is scarce, my brother. Another beggar, Kabelo Kgalema, said they had moved beyond simply begging and were now at the point of having to plead for assistance, which is why he carries a sign reading Very Hungry





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South Africa Cost-Of-Living Crisis Fuel Prices Food Inflation Household Budgets Low-Income Families

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