South Africa's Constitutional Gains Must be Actively Defended Against Anti-Rights Movements

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has warned that South Africa's hard-won constitutional gains must be actively defended in the face of growing global anti-rights movements. The department made the comment during a virtual Pride Month webinar hosted by the National Task Team on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has warned that South Africa 's hard-won constitutional gains must be actively defended in the face of growing global anti-rights movements .

The department made the comment during a virtual Pride Month webinar hosted by the National Task Team on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities. The event reflected on 30 years of the country's constitutional democracy and analysed the legislative progress achieved in protecting the human rights of LGBTIA+ persons. Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister Andries Nel used the platform to reaffirm the government's commitment to equality and human dignity.

Speaking during the webinar, Nel stressed the Constitution's foundational protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity. The true measure of what we have achieved lies not only in our laws or our jurisprudence, but rather in whether LGBTI people-especially young people-can live free from fear, secure in their bodies, visible in their identities, and affirmed in their families, schools, workplaces, and communities.

The deputy minister explained that the government will continue to focus heavily on finalising regulations to fully implement the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act. Additionally, the state aims to strengthen operational cooperation between government bodies and civil society networks to ensure these statutory guarantees translate effectively into lived realities.

The webinar also highlighted the importance of tracking local hate crimes and legal reforms, navigating regional African human rights frameworks, and participating in stakeholders' discussions to strengthen institutional coordination and enforcement of safety protections for members of the LGBTIA+ community





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South Africa Constitutional Gains Anti-Rights Movements LGBTIA+ Human Rights

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