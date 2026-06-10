South Africa's Coastline Celebrated as One of the World's Most Diverse

Four South African beaches have made it onto the Corona Beach 100 list, a global celebration of the world's most remarkable coastal destinations. The list highlights the diversity of South Africa's coastline and the country's reputation as home to some of the world's most extraordinary beach experiences.

A look at the diversity of South Africa 's coastline. This week marks World Oceans Day . While it may be chillier on our side of the equator, four South Africa n beaches have earned a place among the world's most celebrated coastal destinations.

Previously Kraalbaai, Camps Bay, and Boulders Beach made the list, but now Wilderness Beach also cracks the nod. The new addition highlights the remarkable diversity of South Africa's coastline and further cements the country's reputation as home to some of the world's most extraordinary beach experiences. The Corona Beach 100 has evolved into a global celebration of the world's most remarkable coastal destinations.

This year's edition spans 22 countries and welcomes 27 new additions, selected through a curation process that considered scenic beauty, beach culture, and connection to nature. The houseboats of Kraalbaai are anchored on the tranquil Langebaan lagoon in the heart of the West Coast National Park. Corona has partnered with Tripadvisor to create access to more than 300,000 nature-led travel experiences across 30 countries, helping travellers discover the world's coastlines more meaningfully.

This partnership will see selected conservation-focused itineraries being highlighted, encouraging travellers to explore with greater awareness of the environments they visit. As part of World Oceans Week, Corona has expanded its Beach 100 Grant Initiative in partnership with Oceanic Global, providing direct support to community-led organisations focused on marine debris reduction, habitat restoration, biodiversity preservation, and coastal resilience across Beach 100 destinations.

Corona and Oceanic Global will also release a new content series, Ocean is Living, highlighting the connection between beaches and the oceanic world. Featuring ecosystems such as coral reefs, mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and the open ocean, the film reinforces that paradise is more than a destination - it is a living system worth protecting. The initiative will also feature social content spotlighting the ecosystems and local grant projects at four select Beach 100 locations.

The diversity of South Africa's coastline is truly remarkable, and it's wonderful to see it being celebrated and protected through initiatives like the Corona Beach 100. By highlighting the natural systems that make these places possible, we can inspire people to step outside, reconnect with nature, and appreciate the extraordinary coastlines we are fortunate to have both here in South Africa and around the world





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South Africa Coastline Diversity Beaches Corona Beach 100 World Oceans Day Conservation Nature

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