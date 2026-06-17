South Africa's Climate Future: Healthcare Challenges Across Five Regions as Extreme Weather Intensifies

A final part of a climate data series reveals how South Africa's five distinct climate zones will face varying healthcare pressures from extreme weather, with analysis of public facility distribution and population needs in a warming world.

Over a series of three reports, we aimed to understand what scientific models project for South Africa 's future climate. The final installment examines how different regions compare regarding healthcare resilience amid extreme weather events.

A house is nearly submerged after heavy flooding in Slovo Park, Mthatha. This third and final part of our climate data series focuses on healthcare disparities when facing extreme weather. Many matches in southern parts of North America are likely to be played under uncomfortably hot conditions for April through June in the southern and central Northern Hemisphere, offering a glimpse into how changing climate conditions are becoming normalized in people's lives.

The goal of limiting global warming by the century's end is now seen as unattainable, and combined with the past decade's trends, it sends a stark warning. With increasing findings linking heavy storms, excessive rainfall, droughts, heatwaves, and wildfires over recent years to climate change, it's no surprise that global decision-makers rank climate change as a top priority. Regarding South Africa's climate future, our models indicate varying weather pattern changes across the country's five climate zones in a warming world.

But what are the implications for people's lives and their plans to stay healthy when severe weather strikes? We conducted a thought experiment with several assumptions to gauge how health service delivery could be affected.

For instance, we counted public health facilities in districts within each climate zone (totaling 3,811 nationwide) and used the latest 2022 census data for population and area sizes. We acknowledge access to private health facilities but focused on public ones due to their broader reach. We also examined census data on housing types and access to sanitation like flush toilets and piped water. Our analysis is simplified, meant as a starting point for comparing regional pressures.

South Africa has five distinct climate regions: the west is drier and hotter, the east milder and wetter. Region 1, the far north covering Limpopo and parts of North West and Mpumalanga, houses about 14% of the population, mostly in rural areas under traditional leadership. Nearly 20% of public health facilities are here, each serving about 12,000 people on average.

If a facility were centrally located in a circular area of that size, the maximum travel distance from the perimeter would be roughly 8.4 km on a straight road. Region 2, the eastern part with year-round rainfall and mild temperatures, includes Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal fully, most of Mpumalanga, and large parts of Eastern Cape, Free State, and North West. Two-thirds of South Africans live here, mostly in urban areas.

Just over 60% of public health facilities are in this region, serving around 16,000 people each. Numerically, healthcare seems accessible with a facility in every 160 km²; a centrally located facility would mean a maximum travel distance of about 7.1 km.

However, future climate changes, including more frequent and unpredictable extreme events, will challenge this accessibility





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South Africa Climate Change Healthcare Extreme Weather Public Health Facilities Climate Zones Flooding Heatwaves Regional Comparison Census Data

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