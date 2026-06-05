South Africa's Climate Crisis: Why Natural Infrastructure is Our Best Defense

An expert from the Endangered Wildlife Trust argues that South Africa must shift climate focus from solely cutting emissions to adapting through protecting wetlands, grasslands, and wildlife-nature's infrastructure that directly supports water security and vulnerable communities.

The article discusses the urgent need for climate adaptation in South Africa , emphasizing that ecosystems like wetlands and grasslands are critical infrastructure for water security and resilience.

It argues that while emission reductions are important, adaptation has been underfunded and undervalued. The author, from the Endangered Wildlife Trust, explains how restoring natural habitats provides tangible benefits: wetlands regulate water flow, grasslands prevent soil erosion, and species like cranes, vultures, and pollinators offer early warnings and essential services. The piece highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change on rural and poor communities and calls for investing in nature-based solutions as both an efficient and fair response





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Adaptation Water Security Wetlands Grasslands South Africa Nature-Based Solutions Endangered Wildlife Trust Ecosystem Services Vulnerable Communities Climate Change Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Unilateral Generosity to Undocumented Migrants Fuels CrisisCritics say the lack of enforcement and generosity towards undocumented immigrants has pushed locals out of jobs in hospitality, construction, and retail for decades, while politicians fail to address the issue, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of joblessness and strained public services.

Read more »

XM South Africa awarded ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at Finance Magnates Africa SummitSPONSORED | Accolade reflects the multi-regulated broker’s ongoing commitment to providing a seamless trading experience

Read more »

XM South Africa awarded ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at Finance Magnates Africa SummitSPONSORED | Accolade reflects the multi-regulated broker’s ongoing commitment to providing a seamless trading experience

Read more »

South Africa's Cost-of-Living Crisis DeepensThe cost-of-living crisis in South Africa is deepening, with rising food and fuel costs placing increasing pressure on households, particularly low-income families. The country's reliance on imported fuel and road transport means that increases in diesel and petrol costs affect everything from farming and food processing to distribution and retail. The PMBEJD's April 2026 Household Affordability Index found that the cost of its household food basket rose by 2.3% month-on-month to R5 452.09, an increase the PMBEJD said may be linked to rising fuel prices, filtering through the food system.

Read more »